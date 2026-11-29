After the announcement of his imminent retirement, Marc Marquez took a photo with all the MotoGP riders. Many fans complained that several riders from Valentino Rossi's circle (Luca Marini and Pecco Bagnaia) were missing, bringing old grudges back to the surface. But just a few hours later, the Academy riders offered an explanation.

Marini stung by a wasp

I'm sorry, but no one had told me there would be a photo or anything like that, and I was at the clinic getting my arm checked. As soon as I saw them on television, I rushed out to get my photo taken, but I arrived too late". Honda rider Luca Marini explains first of all that no one had told him about the group photo with Marc Marquez. He found out on TV and tried to get there in time, but it was too late. In addition, Valentino's brother had a swollen arm from a wasp sting and had gone to the clinic for treatment. "".

Pecco's message

Damn, Marc, you did it your way again. It was a real honor to have had the opportunity to share a garage with you over the last two years. Thank you, champ. Enjoy it!!", the Chivasso rider wrote on social media. The only rider from the Tavullia circle who was there was Marco Bezzecchi . Pecco Bagnaia, his Ducati teammate, also had a reason for missing the photo. The No. 63 rider was undergoing medical tests that could not be postponed. The two-time MotoGP champion wants to be in top shape for next Tuesday's test in Valencia, a very important day for him, as it will be his first time riding the Aprilia after years on the Desmosedici. "", the Chivasso rider wrote on social media.

'Diggia' explains in person

Fabio Di Giannantonio was also absent from the group photo. But the VR46 team's Roman rider went to apologize to Marc Marquez in person, explaining that his pregnant girlfriend had felt unwell in the motorhome. "For me, this is sad news", Diggia admitted. "When you're a rival, you always try to treat every rider the same. But Marc certainly wasn't like the others. He was special, he was a legend... I learned so much from him, on track and from his data". For now, no explanation has emerged for Franco Morbidelli's absence.