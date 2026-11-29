From MotoGP to Superbike, the three riders are ready to close one chapter of their careers and will soon be opening a new one.

The Valencia Grand Prix is special for many reasons. Not only is it the final round of the long MotoGP season, with a few titles still up for grabs, but it is also a time for farewells. Some riders will simply be leaving their current teams, one will be ending his career (Marc Marquez) , and others will be moving to a different motorcycle racing championship. The latter group includes Franco Morbidelli, Jack Miller and Brad Binder , who will race in the World Superbike Championship in 2027. In Valencia, on December 9–10, they will have their first private test on production-based bikes.

Binder reunites with Oliveira at BMW

Brad Binder says goodbye to KTM as he starts a new chapter with BMW

It has been a difficult year for all three riders. Brad Binder is the highest-placed of them in the MotoGP standings, in 12th, but a full 189 points behind his teammate Pedro Acosta, who has made a huge difference to all the other KTM riders. The South African will start afresh with the ROKiT BMW Motorrad WorldSBK team, replacing Danilo Petrucci and reuniting with Miguel Oliveira, his teammate in Moto3, Moto2 and MotoGP. Knowing each other so well should make their work easier in 2027, when BMW intends to return to the front with an updated M 1000 RR.

Morbidelli replaces Bulega at Ducati

Franco Morbidelli heads to World Superbike in search of a fresh start

Morbidelli should find himself in the best position, as he joins the Aruba Ducati team, which dominated the 2026 Superbike season with champion Nicolò Bulega and runner-up Iker Lecuona. He will replace his fellow Italian, so the pressure will be there, but he is in the right place to bounce back from a truly disappointing 2025 (71 points, 16th in the MotoGP standings). He knows the Panigale V4 from the many training sessions he has done on it, so he should have little trouble adapting to the R version he will ride in the production-based championship.

Miller faces a tough mission with Yamaha

Jack Miller will try to turn Yamaha's fortunes around in WorldSBK

Miller is likely to have the toughest task in WorldSBK, as he joins a Pata Maxus Yamaha team coming off a disastrous season. There will be no new R1 on the grid, so it will be essential for the engineers to find more potential in a technical package that is now quite dated. The new technical regulations could help, as might the new Michelin tyres. Like Brad and Franco, Jack has raced on Michelin tyres in MotoGP, and that experience could perhaps prove useful. The Superbike tyres will not be the same, of course, but some of their characteristics could help the riders adapt their riding styles.

From MotoGP to Superbike: will they become leading contenders?

Binder, Morbidelli and Miller will each find themselves in very different situations. They will have plenty of work to do and will need the right mindset to make their mark in a competitive championship like WorldSBK. They have the talent, but talent alone is not enough. Changing paddocks and starting something new is a great opportunity to relaunch their careers. We will see how they get on. Today is their final MotoGP race; after that, they will have time to focus on Superbike.