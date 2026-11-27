He was eager to take on Marquez on the same bike, but the current KTM rider won’t get to go head-to-head with his compatriot. That won’t change his goals for the future.

El Tiburon will have even more responsibility as the team’s leading rider. How exciting would it have been to see Marc Marquez and Pedro Acosta go head-to-head in 2027? The Ducati factory team was ready to bring together a MotoGP legend and a young rider hungry for victories, but the nine-time world champion’s retirement announcement put an end to the possibility of seeing the two face off. It is still unclear who will join the factory Ducati team, but without Marquez,will have even more responsibility as the team’s leading rider.

MotoGP, Marquez retires: Acosta reacts

Marc is right at the very top of this sport. His stature is immense - reportsMotosan - among the legends of sport, like Michael Jordan, Rafa Nadal and many others. He is in a position where he can say and do practically anything he wants. It’s completely understandable that he made this decision. Perhaps he’s been through enough and deserves a truly fulfilling retirement as well". Asked about Marquez’s retirement, Acosta said he understood his decision to hang up his helmet: "reports".

The current KTM rider was thrilled at the prospect of sharing a garage with Marc, but without him, his goals for the future remain unchanged: "That wasn’t the main reason I wanted to go there, because the primary reason was to have a competitive bike and team so I could fight for the title. But, as I’ve always said, sharing a garage with Marc was a dream and a goal. So, for me, nothing changes. I’ll have someone else alongside me, and I’ll have to make my way at Ducati".

Asked whether he would be Ducati’s number one rider, Acosta preferred to play it cool, particularly as he still does not know who his next teammate will be: "I doubt it. Ultimately, I don’t know who they’ll put alongside me. But I have to focus first and foremost on my own situation when I arrive, and then only on what happens on track".

Who will be Ducati’s second rider?

The first names to emerge as possible replacements for Marquez are Fermin Aldeguer and Nicolò Bulega. Both are directly contracted to Ducati and have already been announced as riders for the Pertamina Enduro VR46 team in 2027. It is only natural to think that one of them will join Acosta in the factory Ducati garage.

Valentino Rossi’s team could then entrust its second Desmosedici to a rider coming up from Moto2. The names of Celestino Vietti and Manuel Gonzalez have already surfaced. The former is part of the VR46 Riders Academy, while the latter leads the standings and could win the title this weekend in Valencia. A surprise move cannot be ruled out: Marquez has set in motion a scenario nobody had imagined until now.