Marc Marquez and Gemma Pinto have been together for three years and could soon tie the knot. The Spanish model has become a regular presence in the Ducati garage and the MotoGP paddock. In Portimao, after crossing the finish line, she was also there on the straight, where the Cervera champion placed the eighth plaque bearing his name on the Champions Tower.

Miss Gemma, always by Marc's side

Kisses and embraces to celebrate the tenth title of his career. Marc won, Ducati won, and love triumphed! Gemma Pinto met Marquez during his Honda days, when he was struggling after several operations on his right arm. Together, they kept believing, chasing victories, and now they are celebrating a second MotoGP title with the Borgo Panigale brand. "Marc is a guy with so much passion in every sense—in everything he does in life. The truth is, he's impeccable," said the 29-year-old influencer, who has a degree in Communication, Marketing and Advertising.

It is hard to put into words the emotions she felt at the end of the weekend in Portimao, where Marc Marquez was crowned world champion for the tenth time. "How do I feel? Well, so many emotions. He did it again. I'm truly speechless. I just feel emotions and pride. He deserves all the greatest praise possible. That's how I feel," she told 'AS'.

Two titles in two years

Two world titles in two years: what's the difference compared with last season, when he celebrated his first world championship in Ducati colors? "Wow. It's different because last year felt like the return of the king, and this year it's as if he's won again and is still the king... I love Marc in all his many facets and with all his emotions. I wouldn't know how to put it. He seems calmer to me here. Last year, everything was more emotional - Gemma Pinto concluded -. This year, you can tell there's more desire to celebrate".