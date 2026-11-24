After his MotoGP commitments, the Briton is ready to get back on the CBR and work towards 2027. His teammate, who is still recovering from surgery, will be absent from the Superbike test at Jerez.

The 2026 season has not been an outstanding one for the Honda HRC team in WorldSBK, partly because injuries have complicated the adaptation process for rookies Jake Dixon and Somkiat Chantra, who need to rack up mileage to get to grips with the bike, the tires and all the other new developments. Expectations are high for 2027, as the Japanese manufacturer has decided to bring a new CBR1000RR-R Fireblade to the track, a step forward in every area compared with the model used through last season. Naturally, plenty of development work is needed to unlock its full potential. An important private test will take place at Jerez on Wednesday, November 25, and Thursday, November 26, giving the team a chance to continue testing the new Michelin tires and more.

Superbike, Jerez Test: Honda Without Chantra, Rea Joins Dixon

Honda HRC: Chantra undergoes another operation, while Rea joins Dixon at Jerez

Honda announced today that Chantra will miss the two days of testing in Spain. He recently experienced pain in his right wrist and underwent medical checks, which confirmed that surgery was necessary to remove the fixation devices implanted during an earlier operation. The procedure will be performed in Thailand on Wednesday, November 25. Further updates on the Thai rider’s condition will be provided in due course.

Dixon, who has just completed two MotoGP Grands Prix with Honda HRC as a stand-in for Joan Mir, will not be the only rider on the CBR1000RR-R Fireblade HRC Works Edition at Jerez. Test rider Jonathan Rea will also be there. The six-time Superbike World Champion recently completed a test at Sepang, where he shared the track with Aleix Espargaro and Takaaki Nakagami (Honda MotoGP test riders). He is excited to contribute to the new technical project and will do his part to help the Japanese brand return to the top of the production-based championship.

It is worth remembering that Michelin tires will replace Pirelli in 2027, making it essential to take every opportunity to ride on track and prepare properly for next year’s WorldSBK season. Honda is seeking a turnaround after several difficult years and hopes that all the new developments will help it close in on the leading positions.