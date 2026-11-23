Former MotoGP and WSBK rider Eugene Laverty is set to make a sensational return to BSB with the FleetSafe Ducati team in 2027. Laverty, who has never actually raced in BSB's premier class, started his career in the 125 and Supersport classes before finding international success and eventually finishing as WSBK runner-up in 2013.

The 40-year-old has more recently been involved on the management side of the garage, but will return to the rider's seat next year for a new challenge, riding aboard none other than the championship-winning Ducati V4 R.

The Ducati team will race with a new title sponsor, FleetSafe, a company using AI and video telematics to improve logistical operations such as large trucking fleets.

With Kyle Ryde making the surprise switch to Honda just weeks ago, the opportunity seems to have been too good for Eugene to pass up:

"Firstly, I want to say a big thank you to my brother Michael and David Eltherington for such an incredible opportunity. I have been retired for four years and when my brother Michael first made the suggestion, I wondered if he was serious! But the more I thought about it, I realised it was such a big opportunity that I couldn’t turn it down."

“The chance to ride the championship-winning Ducati V4 R with the championship-winning crew was too good to turn down and I am really excited about the prospect. I have always kept riding for fun and kept my speed up fortunately, so that is one box ticked and I am not having to start again. I haven’t ridden most of the BSB tracks in over a decade, so there is some learning to do there, but I know what I need to do."

Laverty will team up with Ryde's former crew chief, Shannon Etheridge, and the team is co-owned by his brother, Michael, meaning that Eugene should recieve plenty of support within the team.

“I think he felt that he had retired sooner than he would have liked and there was an opportunity to jump on the championship-winning Ducati and work with good people." said Michael, "He has kept fit and riding and already works within the team as our rider coach for the young riders."

“We are still yet to sign our second rider, but the ideal fit is to put a young rider in alongside who can learn from Eugene and he can help them progress. I also think Eugene can be very competitive in the fact that he is an intelligent rider and knows how to make things work, so lining-up with Shaz as his crew chief, with the new technical platform, I believe he will be an asset to us."