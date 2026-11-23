British Superbike welcomes Loris Baz back: will the experienced French rider return with BMW in 2027, ready to thrill the fans?

It has been a long time since his British Superbike days (2010–2011), but Loris Baz will be making his return in 2027. The official announcement came today: he will race the BMW M 1000 RR for Team IWR. MotoGP, WorldSBK, FIM EWC, MotoAmerica... The 33-year-old Frenchman has extensive experience across a wide range of championships, and who knows—we’ll venture to suggest that he could soon become one of the leading contenders. We’ll find out next year, but this is certainly great news for BMW and British Superbike.

As mentioned, Baz is no stranger to BSB, where his best result was fourth place in his first full season in 2011. He then competed in the World Superbike Championship, claiming wins and podiums and achieving a top-five finish in the standings. Baz brings a wealth of experience, not only in the Superbike classes but also in the MotoGP and Endurance World Championships. In 2025, he headed to the United States to compete in the King of the Baggers Championship, where he won a race, further demonstrating his versatility. This year, the Frenchman has been a “super-sub,” taking a win in the MotoAmerica Superbike Championship, before replacing Tarran Mackenzie in the final races of the WSBK season.

Loris Baz’s excitement: “Like a kid”

“I’m really happy to be back in BSB! It’s been a long time since I last raced there, although my previous stint was only a short one. This championship has always held a special place in my heart. I’ve always said I wanted to come back, and in recent years I wasn’t sure it would happen, as I was racing abroad. Now I’m finally here, and our paths have crossed again thanks to Ian and the IWR team. After speaking with them, I immediately got a great impression. I believe that, with the change to the technical regulations, this is the right year to return to British Superbike, because everyone will be starting more or less from scratch.

I’m really happy, and I know a big challenge lies ahead. There will be lots to learn, including the circuits. I’m incredibly excited—I feel like a kid! It’s as if this were my first time racing in BSB, but I know how high the level is and what to expect. It’s fantastic. I hope we can have a great winter, getting to know the bike and working hard. I’m not daunted by all the work we’ll need to put in to achieve good results. BMW will also be aiming for strong results in the championship, so I’m really excited and can’t wait to race in front of the fans again and see everyone.”

Experience and adaptability

Team owner Ian Woollacott is just as enthusiastic: “I’m delighted to announce that IWR will bring Loris back to BSB next year. We had a positive 2026 season, achieving some great results with the BMW M 1000 RR, and we believe the new BSB technical regulations will give us great potential to keep moving forward next year. Loris has an incredible amount of experience, having raced at the highest level and, more importantly, for several manufacturers in different series, including BMW in WSBK and the Endurance World Championship.

This demonstrates his adaptability, which we believe will be crucial next season, especially given the high level of BSB. We can’t wait to welcome Loris to the team and begin our testing programme ahead of the start of the season. We want to keep making progress with the BMW M 1000 RR, and everyone on the team is already excited about the 2027 season. Finally, I’d also like to take this opportunity to thank Ilya Mikhalchik for his contribution to this year’s results, as we aim to do even better next season with Loris.”