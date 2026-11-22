"I've worked harder than ever": Rico Salmela is moved by his first Moto3 podium, a historic milestone for Finland.

It may be a cliché, but seeing a Finn cry isn't exactly an everyday occurrence. Rico Salmela, however, looked genuinely emotional in parc fermé at the end of the Portimao GP, after a race that earned him his first Moto3 podium. A historic result, since no Finn had ever achieved it in this category before! The only precedent dates back to 2006, when the 125cc class was still around... On a day marked by another victory for champion Maximo Quiles, with Adrian Fernandez (another Spaniard) finishing third, rookie Salmela writes his own small but wonderful piece of history.

A historic Moto3 podium in his rookie year

"I've worked harder than ever in my life to get here," Rico Salmela said, visibly emotional and wearing a shy smile, to motogp.com in parc fermé. "This is really emotional for me! I just want to say a big thank you to the team. We've been through some tough times: we were there, but something always seemed to happen, I made a few mistakes... But now we're here! Now I just want to enjoy the moment, though we'll try to carry this feeling through to the final race too." He had already come close to this historic first, but now, at last, he can breathe a sigh of relief: he's done it.

The very few Finnish precedents

As mentioned, there has been just one—and you've probably already guessed who. Mika Kallio, during his 125cc runner-up season in 2006 (three wins and 11 podiums in total), had until now been the last Finn ever to reach the podium in the smallest class of the World Championship. We should also remember the other two riders of the same nationality who competed full-time, both in Moto3: Niklas Ajo, from 2012 to 2015, who scored several points finishes, and Patrik Pulkkinen in 2017, who never scored a point. Salmela has been making a name for himself for some time; all that was missing was something "more," and now his first result has arrived. Let's hope it's the first of many.