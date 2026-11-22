Red flag and pit-lane chaos: a procedural mistake costs Manuel Gonzalez the Portimao GP, dealing a major blow to his championship hopes... Here's what happened.

Manuel Gonzalez was involved in a multi-rider crash on lap eight of the GP, which was red-flagged. But that wasn't the end of it: his bike was not brought back to the garage via the pit lane—the only route riders are allowed to use to remain eligible for the restarted race. The procedure was not followed, and Manuel Gonzalez was excluded from the race! It's a huge gift for Izan Guevara, who now has a golden opportunity to overturn his Intact GP rival's match point (which had already looked all but settled), take the lead in the Moto2 standings and head to Valencia as the new leading contender for the intermediate-class crown. An incredible reversal of fortunes! Just eight laps in, and a twist that turns Moto2 upside down.was involved in a multi-rider crash on lap eight of the GP, which was red-flagged. But that wasn't the end of it: his bike was not brought back to the garage via the pit lane—the only route riders are allowed to use to remain eligible for the restarted race. The procedure was not followed, and Manuel Gonzalez was excluded from the race! It's a huge gift for Izan Guevara, who now has a golden opportunity to overturn his Intact GP rival's match point (which had already looked all but settled), take the lead in the Moto2 standings and head to Valencia as the new leading contender for the intermediate-class crown. An incredible reversal of fortunes!

A Moto2 twist in Portimao

"He was really unlucky, but it's not over yet," was Thomas Luthi's terse, rueful comment on Manuel Gonzalez's crash. The riders involved were Intact GP's Spaniard, Filip Salac, Zonta van den Goorbergh and Ayumu Sasaki; all four went down at Turn 3. They were left on the track, prompting an immediate red flag and a halt to proceedings so the riders—none of whom was injured—could get clear while the marshals removed the bikes and debris. Naturally, particular attention was focused on Gonzalez, with the Moto2 title at stake: the Spaniard ran to the garage, dashed to the motorhome and focused on changing his suit so he would be ready once his bike had been repaired. Meanwhile, the Intact GP crew were racing to get the #18 KALEX back to the garage, but this is where it all went wrong: the procedure was not followed correctly. Race Direction officials were waiting by the garage, and Jurgen Lingg, Intact GP Team Principal and Managing Director, had to be told that Manuel Gonzalez could no longer take part in the Grand Prix. The looks of utter disbelief and disappointment said more than a thousand words...

244At the restart, Izan Guevara only partially capitalized on his stroke of luck: he finished seventh, allowing Gonzalez to retain the lead by four points. It will be very hot in Valencia in a week’s time. Read the race report here