Marquez is champion, and the title race is officially over for Bezzecchi and Martin—but Aprilia still has something to fight for in the closing stages of the 2026 World Championship.

The Noale-based team put three RS-GP26s on the podium in the MotoGP race at Portimao, but it wasn’t enough to stop Marc Marquez from winning his tenth world title. Still, Marco Bezzecchi’s victory, Jorge Martin’s second place and Raul Fernandez’s third confirm the strength of the Aprilia project. With a few fewer mistakes, they might have beaten Marquez—or at least kept the fight going until Valencia. But that goal has now slipped away, so the focus must shift to what is still within reach.

Aprilia can take the constructors’ title away from Ducati

After winning its first MotoGP team title, the Noale-based team has a real chance of claiming the constructors’ crown as well. Its results in Portimao allowed it to overtake Ducati in the standings, where the Italian manufacturer now trails by 9 points. The MotoGP World Championship heads to Valencia next weekend for the final Grand Prix of the 2026 season, and Aprilia will be looking to claim that trophy too—it would be the first in its MotoGP history. It would be a satisfying achievement, given that Ducati has won it every year since 2020.

Bezzecchi targets Martin in the riders’ standings

As for the riders’ standings, Bezzecchi still has a chance to finish as runner-up, having cut his deficit to Martin to just 2 points. This internal Aprilia battle will also be worth following at the final Grand Prix in Valencia, although second place would be scant consolation for either rider in a 2026 season when they had a title-winning RS-GP26. The Rimini-born rider has the most reason for regret: after winning at Mugello, he led the overall standings by 102 points over Marquez, who at the time wasn’t even Ducati’s top rider. We know what mistakes Bezzecchi went on to make. In any case, having two riders in the top three of the MotoGP World Championship is a historic achievement for the Noale team.