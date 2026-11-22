The Moto2 World Championship will not be decided in Portugal. Dani Muñoz claimed his first win in the class at Portimão, ahead of Alonso Lopez and Senna Agius. But the real story lies elsewhere: Manu Gonzalez, excluded from the restart after the red flag, failed to score a single point. Izan Guevara finished seventh, closing to within four points of the championship leader. The title fight will go down to the final round of the season in Valencia.

A tense start

With dry asphalt and Agius on pole, the Australian led through the opening laps, followed by Dani Holgado and Collin Veijer. Guevara got off to a strong start in fifth, while Gonzalez slipped to ninth. The early laps were packed with overtakes, including one of Guevara’s best moves: he passed two rivals in a single swoop to move up to third. Shortly afterwards, Muñoz took the lead and began to build an advantage, which grew to 1.7 seconds over Ivan Ortola and Agius. Guevara’s race was more difficult: swallowed up in the pack’s battles, he had to pull off a daring move to avoid Veijer after the latter crashed.

For Gonzalez, meanwhile, the afternoon was already turning into a struggle. The Intact GP rider took a big risk as he tried to fight his way back through the field. He stayed on the bike, but damaged the fairing of his Kalex and dropped to fourteenth place.

The red flag that changed the championship

The turning point came on lap eight. Filip Salac crashed, and several riders behind him were unable to avoid him. Gonzalez and Celestino Vietti were also caught up in the pile-up. With riders and debris on the track, Race Direction brought out the red flag. As two-thirds of the race distance had not been completed, a restart was called, with the grid set according to the positions at the end of lap seven and the race reduced to seven laps.

That was when Gonzalez’s sporting nightmare unfolded. The rider managed to get back to the pits, and his mechanics worked to repair the Kalex, but the bike had not entered pit lane in accordance with the procedure set out in the regulations. The result: the championship leader was not allowed to take the restart. We covered it here.

Guevara reopens the title fight

Gonzalez had been the favourite going into the weekend, but his chance slipped away in the most bitter fashion. Guevara did not have the pace to fight with the leaders, but seventh place was enough to cut the gap to four points. Muñoz, meanwhile, can savour a win secured on the most chaotic weekend of the season. Valencia will host an all-Spanish duel, with Gonzalez facing the task of defending a slender lead as Guevara charges in pursuit.