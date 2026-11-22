Peter Hickman ended the road racing season in emphatic fashion. At the Macau Motorcycle Grand Prix the BMW rider claimed his fifth victory on the street circuit.

More importantly, he smashed the lap record that Stuart Easton had held since 2010. The new benchmark is 2:22.697, set on lap seven, as part of a run of three consecutive laps all comfortably under the previous record.

A 2026 season below expectations

Alongside Michael Dunlop and Dean Harrison, the Briton is regarded as one of the fastest road racers around. His name has long featured on the winners’ lists of all four major international road races: the North West 200, Tourist Trophy, Ulster Grand Prix and, of course, Macau. This year, however, things had not gone as he was used to. At the North West 200, he managed just one win, in the opening Supertwin race. At the TT, Harrison beat him in both the Superbike and Senior races, while Hickman had to settle for third place in each of the two Supersport races.

Dominance in Macau

On the circuit that brings the road racing calendar to a close every November, Hickman left no room for anyone else. He was fastest in every session and made no mistakes in the race. By halfway, he had already built a substantial lead over the chasing pack, yet the Briton had no intention of simply managing his advantage to the chequered flag: he kept pushing until he brought a 16-year-old record to an end. The opposition never really managed to put him under pressure.

"Lap records always get beaten eventually. We had come close several times in the past to Stuart’s old 2010 record, and this time we finally did it," said the new record-holder, visibly delighted.

No Superbike since July

The step forward is also clear from Hickman’s personal numbers. His previous best lap in Macau dated back to 2017, a 2:23.8. This time, he went more than a second quicker—and did so for three laps in a row. The result is all the more impressive given that the Briton arrived at the event without having ridden a Superbike for several months. "In 2017, I did a 2:23.8, which had been my fastest lap here until now. Doing three consecutive laps in the 2:22s shows how strong we are at the moment. I felt as good on the bike as I had not since the 2025 Tourist Trophy, despite not having ridden a Superbike since July," Hickman noted.