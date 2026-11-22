Pecco’s replacement made it through Q1 and then scored a point in the sprint race: he explained the differences between the two GP26s he rode.

After twelve rounds of the World Superbike Championship and six rounds of the MotoGP season, 2026 has been a truly intense year for Iker Lecuona . This weekend, he is racing at Portimao with the official Ducati team, alongside Marc Marquez—a tremendous honor and the icing on the cake in a season that has marked a fresh start for him. He is filling in for the injured Pecco Bagnaia and is trying to make the most of the opportunity he has been given.

Friday was a difficult day, mainly because of two crashes during pre-qualifying, but he bounced back on Saturday. In qualifying, he managed to get through Q1, although he could do no better than 12th in Q2, and he finished ninth in the Sprint . It was one point—his second in a sprint race, following the one he scored at Phillip Island riding Fermin Aldeguer’s Desmosedici GP25 for the Gresini team.

MotoGP Portimao: Lecuona all smiles after the Sprint

The Valencian rider looked happy as he spoke to Sky Sport MotoGP about his Saturday at the Autódromo Internacional do Algarve: "I’m quite happy, especially because Friday’s two crashes had completely knocked my confidence. I wanted to get it back, and I’m pleased with how things went and that I managed to score a point in the sprint. I’d like to thank the team for the great work. We made a small change to the bike and it worked pretty well, but we’re still missing something for the main race, so we need to work on that".

Lecuona’s goal is certainly to finish in the top 10 in the main race at Portimao. He is under no pressure, but riders always want to do their best, and wrapping up his MotoGP stint this year (Bagnaia is expected to return at Valencia) with a good result would surely give him even more confidence ahead of a future in which he will be a contender for the World Superbike title. He is under contract with the official Aruba Ducati team for 2027 and 2028, and with Nicolò Bulega out of the picture, Lecuona will inevitably be the favorite.

Bagnaia’s and Marquez Jr.’s Ducatis

In 2026, he has had the chance to ride both the Desmosedici GP25 and the Desmosedici GP26. As for the GP26, he first rode Alex Marquez’s bike and is now riding Bagnaia’s: "It’s exactly the same bike— Lecuona said, —but the setup is a little different, because Alex works one way and Pecco another. It comes down to feel".

According to the WorldSBK rider, there is no particular mystery surrounding Bagnaia’s Ducati. After Friday’s two crashes, some had already suggested they happened because Iker was riding Pecco’s bike, as if it had some specific "flaw" that Marquez Jr.’s bike did not. That is not the case. For some reason, the two-time MotoGP champion has been unable to return to the level he showed between 2022 and 2024, and his performance and results have even declined compared with 2025, a year in which he had already taken a step backward.