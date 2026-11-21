Marquez thwarted by the rain: no 10th title today in Portugal. Bezzecchi triumphs and remains mathematically in contention, along with Martin.

Marco Bezzecchi wins his first Sprint in the 2026 MotoGP championship. A flawless performance from the Aprilia rider, who started from pole position and was then untouchable at the Autódromo Internacional do Algarve in Portimão. Also on the podium were an excellent Raul Fernandez on the Trackhouse Aprilia and Alex Marquez on the Gresini Ducati. A light drizzle began to fall in the closing stages, making it far from easy to avoid mistakes.

Surprise crash for Marc Marquez: no 10th title

Marc Marquez did not win the riders' world title, having crashed on the penultimate lap while running third. Had he held on to that position, he would have been crowned champion for the 10th time in his career. The mistake was probably caused by the light rain falling on the track. Jorge Martin, who finished fifth behind Pedro Acosta's KTM as well, is still mathematically in contention for the world crown. He is 55 points behind the Ducati rider, who will have another match point to take advantage of in Sunday's main race.

Also scoring points were Ai Ogura, Fabio Di Giannantonio, Fabio Quartararo and Iker Lecuona.

Portuguese GP: Sprint race report and results

LAP 1: Bezzecchi holds on to the lead at the start. Marc Marquez is passed by Fernandez and drops to third. Then come Diggia, Alex Marquez, Acosta and Martin.

LAP 2: Martin passes Acosta to move up to sixth. Di Giannantonio tries to attack Marquez, but the latter responds and holds on to third place. WHITE FLAG: riders are allowed to change bikes if necessary.

LAP 3: Bezzecchi remains in the lead, followed by Fernandez. Alex Marquez passes Diggia, while Acosta does the same to Martin. Aldeguer has a problem. It is drizzling lightly in Portimão.

LAP 4: Another fastest lap for Bezzecchi, but Fernandez is just 5–6 tenths behind and isn't giving up. The group led by Marquez is more than two seconds back.

LAP 5: Bezzecchi extends his lead over Fernandez, who is around eight tenths behind. Aldeguer has rejoined the race on rain tyres fitted to his second bike.

LAP 6: Marc Marquez has a 6–7 tenths margin over Alex, followed by Diggia, Acosta and Martin. Zarco and Ogura are also in the points.

LAP 7: Bezzecchi's lead over Fernandez has grown to more than one second.

LAP 8: Martin has passed Di Giannantonio. Zarco crashes at Turn 11.

LAP 9: Binder also crashes and retires. Martin has lost touch with Acosta and now has to watch out for Diggia, who is right on his tail.

LAP 10: Bezzecchi is managing his pace with a lead of more than two seconds over Fernandez.

LAP 11: UNBELIEVABLE, MARC MARQUEZ HAS CRASHED AT TURN 7! It is drizzling. Acosta has passed Alex Marquez, with Martin, Diggia and Ogura close behind.

LAP 12: Bezzecchi wins ahead of Fernandez and Alex Marquez.

Portuguese MotoGP: Sprint results — final standings in Portimão

2026 MotoGP World Championship: updated riders' and constructors' standings

MOTOGP RIDERS' STANDINGS

Marc Marquez 431 points Jorge Martin 376 points Marco Bezzecchi 369 points Pedro Acosta 315 points Ai Ogura 298 Fabio Di Giannantonio 285 Raul Fernandez 267 Alex Marquez 204 Pecco Bagnaia 173 Enea Bastianini 147 Fermin Aldeguer 129 Brad Binder 118 Luca Marini 117 Fabio Quartararo 81 Diogo Moreira 78 Franco Morbidelli 70 Johann Zarco 63 Joan Mir 33 Jack Miller 31 Alex Rins 29 Iker Lecuona 19 Toprak Razgatlioglu 18 Maverick Vinales 17 Augusto Fernandez 6 Pol Espargaro 5 Somkiat Chantra 3 Takaaki Nakagami 3 Jake Dixon 2

MOTOGP CONSTRUCTORS' STANDINGS