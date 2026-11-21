The Noale team is not yet at the level it would like to be in Portugal, where the aim is to finish ahead of Marquez, delaying his world title celebrations for as long as possible and gaining points on Ducati in the constructors’ championship.

Marco Bezzecchi in third and Jorge Martin in tenth. Those were the positions of the factory Aprilia riders at the end of Friday’s practice sessions at Portimao . While the rider from Rimini showed that he has excellent pace and is considered one of the favourites this MotoGP weekend, the Spaniard appeared to be struggling a little more. He had never ridden the RS-GP at the Autódromo Internacional do Algarve before and is still feeling the effects of his right wrist injury.

There is still FP2 to make progress and be ready for qualifying, which will be crucial, as always. This weekend is expected to see Marc Marquez crowned world champion for the tenth time, but the Noale team intends to do everything it can to finish ahead and beat Ducati, with whom it is still battling for the constructors’ title. The gap between them is 8 points, with the Borgo Panigale manufacturer leading the standings. Winning this Italian derby would be a great achievement, although we all know that the riders’ title is the most important one.

MotoGP Portugal: Bezzecchi knows where he needs to improve

Speaking to Sky Sport MotoGP, Bezzecchi was not entirely satisfied with his situation in Portugal. Together with the Aprilia team, he needs to make progress, especially in T3 and T4: "It was a good day. In the afternoon, we made a few small improvements and tried various tyre combinations. I’m happy, although I’m still missing something in the third and fourth sectors, where I need to work out what I can do differently on the bike to go faster. I’m not satisfied yet. I feel good on the bike, especially under braking, but in the fast corners, I don’t feel like I’ve found the smooth flow you need at Portimao. I’m struggling a little in the second half of the track. My race pace was slightly better than my time-attack pace, which is a good starting point, but there’s still work to do."

The rider from Romagna had topped the standings in FP1 and seemed to be the benchmark in the fourth sector, too. However, in pre-qualifying, both Alex Marquez and Fabio Di Giannantonio managed to go faster than him there: "I was more or less where I’d been in the morning - he explains -; it was a good starting point, and I should have tried to improve further. The others did a slightly better job of making progress in the afternoon."

Martin is still struggling with his wrist

Bezzecchi has shown great potential at Portimao, while Martin has had a tougher time, both for technical and physical reasons: "I struggle on Fridays, and this time even more than usual. I was quite a long way off the front-runners. Then, little by little, run after run, I started to feel more confident and pick up speed. This is a tricky track, though; if you’re not at 100%, you lose a lot of time. I’m two tenths off the fastest Aprilia, Marco’s, and I’ve achieved my goal of making it into Q2."

The 2024 MotoGP champion admits that his right wrist is still bothering him, though he does not want to use it as an excuse and is focused on what he needs to improve: "I thought I’d be feeling a little better, but it still hurts. I did what I needed to do to avoid feeling pain, compensating with other parts of my body too, but I don’t want to make excuses. I need to improve in T4, where I lost four tenths. Something isn’t adding up, and we need to figure it out. I hope to make a step forward."

Marquez will clinch the title in the Portimao Sprint if...

Marquez has a 60-point lead over Martin and a 74-point lead over Bezzecchi. To be crowned world champion in Saturday afternoon’s Sprint, he must gain at least 2 points on his fellow Spaniard and cannot lose 12 points to the Italian. A win would guarantee him the title, regardless of how the Aprilia riders fare. If he fails to win the short race at Portimao, the following combinations would still hand him the 2026 MotoGP world title:

Marquez 2nd, Martin 3rd

Marquez 3rd, Martin 5th

Marquez 4th, Martin 6th

Marquez 5th, Martin 7th

Marquez 6th, Martin 8th

Marquez 7th, Martin 9th

Marquez 8th, Martin outside the points.

If the Ducati rider does not wrap things up in the Sprint, he will only need to finish the Portuguese Grand Prix weekend with a lead of at least 37 points over Martinator and at least 38 over Bez. In short, it looks highly unlikely that he will fail to achieve his goal.