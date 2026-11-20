Another tough Friday for Fabio Quartararo . In Portimão, the French Yamaha rider finished the day in 15th place and once again missed out on direct access to Q2. And his comments offer little reason for optimism: the problem lies in the fast corners, and even rain seems unlikely to change the picture.

There are just two Grands Prix left before his partnership with Yamaha comes to an end: next season, the Frenchman will join Honda HRC , and the priority is to arrive at next week’s Valencia test in perfect condition. In any case, with the M1, he is already at a disadvantage from the start.

Speaking to Motosan, Quartararo made no secret of how things stand: "I’m not feeling very good. Especially in sections where you have to carry a lot of speed. The truth is, I’m not enjoying myself very much, but I’m giving it 100% and trying to get the most out of what we have. But yes, so far, it’s been a difficult weekend."

Corners 7, 9 and 12: where the weekend is slipping away

The bike’s weakness in high-speed corners has been a recurring theme this season, and the Frenchman confirms it. At Portimão, however, things are more complicated because the problems are not limited to the front end. "Yes, especially because here too there are corners where I’m having trouble not only with the front, but with both the rear and the front. So yes, I’m struggling in that area, especially in corners 7, 9 and 12. We’re very, very far off in the final sector, but we’ll try to see if there’s anything we can do with the setup."

The irony is that, according to Quartararo himself, the track is in excellent condition. He just can’t feel it: "In our case, we never feel like there’s much grip because the bike slides a lot. But judging by the lap times, the track seems to be in great shape. Last year, the times were a little slower, if I’m not mistaken. So I think the track conditions are good."

Rain is not a card worth playing

Riders who are struggling often hope the weather will shake up the pecking order. That is not the case for number 20, who gave a firm answer when asked whether he was hoping for different conditions on Saturday. He explained that in the wet, he has no intention of taking risks when he knows his rivals will be faster, especially since he has never ridden this bike in those conditions. "No, I adapt to any conditions. I think that right now I don’t want to... Even if it rains, I won’t take a risk in a situation where I know the others will be faster. The truth is, we’ve never raced this bike in the wet. So we’ll see, but honestly, the conditions don’t matter much to me."

A comment that neatly sums up the mood in the Yamaha garage: more realism than ambition. On Saturday, Quartararo will have to go through Q1, hoping that a setup change can restore at least some of his confidence in the final sector.