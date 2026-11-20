Stefan Bradl opens a new chapter with HRC: Honda ’s longtime test rider is now joining the management team.

Moto2 World Champion and longtime Honda rider and test rider, he now takes on a management role at HRC as Sporting Coordinator. Stefan Bradl is taking on a new role within the Golden Wing, with which he has been associated since 2012, his first year in MotoGP. His record includes a very brief spell with Yamaha Forward and Aprilia over the 2015–2016 seasons, his last years as a full-time MotoGP rider, followed by a year in World Superbike with Honda. He then hung up his helmet as a full-time rider, taking on test duties in 2018. His last appearances on track as a replacement rider and wild card came in 2024; since then, he has continued solely as a test rider. He will finally leave that role at the end of 2026 to join the senior management team.

Stefan Bradl appointed HRC Sporting Coordinator

"The 2011 Moto2 World Champion and Honda HRC test rider will begin the next phase of his career as HRC Sporting Coordinator, drawing on his two decades of Grand Prix experience to assist HRC’s MotoGP riders at the track in 2027 and beyond. Stefan Bradl’s new role will further strengthen and expand the expertise of the management team at Honda HRC".

This is the official statement in which Honda HRC explained how it is continuing its revolution ahead of 2027. It’s not just the riders who are changing; there is also a major reshuffle in key positions within the team. For example, Alberto Puig will be stepping down at the end of 2026 from his role as Team Manager (a role taken over by Mikihiko Kawase) to focus on developing the MotoGP and SBK programmes, as well as nurturing talent—something he has successfully done for many years, with Stoner and Pedrosa among the most notable names. Davide Brivio’s arrival has also been considered certain for some time, although no official announcement has been made yet. What is certain is that Honda does not want to remain a bit-part player but aims to get back on top: the 2027 MotoGP revolution is the perfect opportunity to change everything, from the bike and riders to the team’s leadership, with the goal of returning to the forefront.