Marquez on the brink of the 2026 MotoGP title: Raul Fernandez explains why Aprilia didn’t roll out the red carpet for him.

The debate is raging: is Marc Marquez practically winning the 2026 MotoGP crown all by himself, thanks to his phenomenal comeback of more than 100 points from Mugello to now, or has Aprilia given him a helping hand? Raul Fernandez, an Aprilia rider with satellite team Trackhouse, has no doubts on the matter and credits the Ducati star with his own success. Marquez himself has urged caution before mathematically sealing the deal, but the finish line looks very close (second match point in Portugal). Fernandez is certainly full of praise for Aprilia’s standout season, but also admits that his compatriot has brought something extra to the table...

Raul Fernandez’s physical condition

"This part of the ligament... It still hasn’t healed completely," Raul Fernandez admitted, as reported by "It’s not an excuse not to race; I’ve raced before, and I think I can do it. Once I’ve warmed up, there will be no excuses." How is he feeling at the moment? "It’s a very similar feeling to the one I had when I arrived in Qatar. I’d never scored any MotoGP points at Lusail, and I’ve never scored any here either. Unlike Qatar, it’s a track where I’ve won in other categories, and I really like it. I’m not saying it’ll be the same, but I think that if we focus on ourselves and bring out the best in us, we can be competitive." The Trackhouse Aprilia rider has no specific target. "I don’t know. We could be in the top 10, in the top 5... We’ll work to do our best, and once we’ve achieved our goal, I’ll go home happy." As the penultimate GP of the 2026 season approaches, his injured finger is also a factor, although things are better this time.Raul Fernandez admitted, as reported by Motosan How is he feeling at the moment?The Trackhouse Aprilia rider has no specific target.

The fight for the MotoGP title

Who has “won” the 2026 crown? No one yet, but Marc Marquez seems to be very close to his eighth premier-class title and 10th overall of his career. "I don’t think there’s much of a fight left in the standings; Marc is clearly ahead," Raul Fernandez pointed out. "Also, when you look at a championship, I think you focus more on each rider’s performance, and I believe Marc has practically got the win in the bag." Has Aprilia perhaps metaphorically “rolled out the red carpet” for Marc Marquez? "I think they’ve had a great season, with a very competitive bike that’s been consistent all year. And, well, perhaps none of the four riders gave 100% at every moment, and I think that’s where Marc beat us." So, no—the Spaniard underlined his point: "I think Marc won; Aprilia didn’t lose. How many sprints has [Marquez] won? Ten. I don’t think all the Aprilias put together have won that many. How many Sunday races has he won? In the end, I think Marc brought that little something extra and made the difference. For me, it was Marc."