The two-time World Superbike champion is not thinking about retirement: talks are underway about racing in the United States or Great Britain.

Alvaro Bautista ’s career is far from over. He will turn 42 on November 21, but the Spanish rider has no intention of hanging up his helmet. He was not retained by the Barni Racing team and has not secured another spot on the World Superbike grid, but we will still see him back on track in 2027. The question is where.

Superbike, Bautista weighs up his options for the future

Alvaro Bautista: MotoAmerica and BSB are options for the future

Speaking to the journalists at Speedweek, the two-time SBK world champion admitted that he has several options for 2027: "It’s true that I’ve been in touch about racing in America. I’ve also asked for information about BSB. As for CFMOTO, I haven’t received a concrete offer, but I know there’s something in the works. One thing is certain: I’ll be racing next year. The Ducati is the bike I know best, so it’s my preferred choice. But it’s never too late to learn something new".

CFMOTO has already decided to enter the World Superbike Championship, committing to a full-time campaign from 2028, but it could make one or more appearances as early as 2027. The final round in Shanghai would be the perfect opportunity for its debut, although the V4 SR-RR could make its first appearance even earlier. Plans have yet to be finalized. There had been talk of Bautista becoming a CFMOTO test rider ahead of the team’s first official race. With no concrete offer on the table yet, the Spaniard is giving serious consideration to MotoAmerica and BSB: "The reality is—he admitted—that if I want to race, I have to move to MotoAmerica or BSB. Otherwise, I have to stay at home".

The name of a MotoAmerica Superbike team that wants him to join them has emerged, and Alvaro also revealed that he had been contacted by Toni Elias, his former MotoGP colleague and the 2017 US champion with Suzuki: "It’s true that Strack Racing contacted me. They’ve raced Yamaha bikes so far, but they’re considering switching manufacturers. They’re getting everything ready, but I don’t know exactly how far the talks have progressed. I’d like to sign a contract as early as November, so I can enjoy the Christmas holidays without any worries. Toni Elias messaged me three months ago already, telling me to go to the United States".

MotoAmerica and SBK: no ballast for Alvaro

The prospect of racing in Great Britain or the United States, without having to deal with any rules requiring him to carry ballast, appeals to Bautista: "BSB and MotoAmerica are high-level championships, not ordinary national series. The circuits are different, as are the technical regulations. Fortunately, I won’t have to race with extra ballast in these series. That will allow me to get the best out of my bike. I can compete there on equal terms with everyone else".

Since 2024, the rider from Talavera de la Reina has had to race his Ducati with 6–7 kilograms of ballast, which has severely hampered him. He fought to change the regulations but was unsuccessful, and in 2027 he hopes to show his true potential, even if he has to do so outside the World Championship.