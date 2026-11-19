Marc Marquez arrives in Portugal with his tenth world title within reach, his eighth in the premier class. But the circuit where he could be crowned champion is also one of the few where he has never won. The MotoGP leader knows it well, and on the eve of the penultimate round of the season, he has opted for caution: no change in approach, maximum focus and one step at a time.

The Catalan rider began by reflecting on Qatar, where he finished first and second: "We did a great job in Qatar: at a track where I have often struggled in the past, we achieved two solid results that allowed us to extend our championship lead even further". Then he turned his attention to Portimão: "We have the chance to wrap things up here, but we must not change our approach: we need to stay grounded and give our best, one step at a time, from Friday through to Sunday's race. Portugal is a fantastic circuit, very technical and demanding, where I haven't had much luck so far, so maximum focus is essential"

A track that should suit him on paper

The paradox is clear. With its elevation changes and twisting corners, the Autódromo Internacional do Algarve rewards talent and confidence—the very qualities that have defined Marquez's career. And yet history tells a different story. In 2023, the Spaniard took pole and finished on the Sprint podium, but in the race he misjudged his braking into Turn 3 in the early stages, crashing, breaking his thumb and taking Miguel Oliveira down with him. In 2024, while on course for fourth place, he crashed after making contact with Francesco Bagnaia.

And often, he hasn't been there at all. In 2020, he was still sidelined with a fracture to his right humerus; in 2022, he missed the race after crashing in the warm-up in Indonesia; and last year, he was absent with the shoulder problems he had sustained at Mandalika. His only fond memory remains 2021, when he returned to the track amid great emotion after a lengthy spell on the sidelines.

The risk factor and the Valencia tests

Caution is also warranted for reasons beyond his personal history. The Portuguese track is full of hazards: blind apexes and braking zones caused by the elevation changes, as well as gravel run-off areas with large stones, which do little to slow the bikes and can make crashes painful. In recent years, Franco Morbidelli, Pol Espargaró and Raúl Fernández have paid a heavy price for their crashes in the Algarve. In a season in which seven of the top 10 riders have missed at least one GP through injury, getting hurt now would also jeopardize the first official tests of the 850cc bikes in Valencia.

Meanwhile, in the Ducati Lenovo garage, Bagnaia will not be alongside Marquez, as he continues to recover from the foot fracture he sustained at Lusail. Making his debut in the factory team in his place is SBK runner-up Iker Lecuona: "Making my debut with the factory team is the icing on the cake of this 2026 season", said the Spaniard, who also sent Pecco his best wishes for a speedy recovery.

Marquez arrives with a 60-point lead over Jorge Martín. All the title permutations and weekend schedule can be found in our article Marquez and Gonzalez champions at Portimão? What needs to happen: Portugal GP permutations and schedule . The question remains whether the track that has denied him so much will finally be the setting for his celebration.