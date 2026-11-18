Joan Mir has not yet recovered and will also miss the Portuguese Grand Prix. Honda HRC Castrol announced the news on Wednesday, November 18: Jake Dixon, who already stood in for him in Lusail, will once again ride the Mallorcan’s RC213V at Portimão.

For the 2020 MotoGP world champion, the season has now come down to a single goal: making it to Valencia to contest his final race as an official Honda rider.

Symptoms return in Malaysia

Mir’s ordeal has been going on for weeks. After the San Marino GP, the 29-year-old Spaniard sat out four rounds due to severe fatigue before returning in Malaysia. However, his symptoms came back at Sepang: vision problems and muscle weakness, the same issues that had affected him in the past. As a result, he retired from the Malaysian race and then withdrew from the Qatar GP.

Since then, Mir has continued his recovery at home, undergoing an intensive series of further medical tests alongside his rehabilitation program. His doctors advised him to sit out the Portuguese GP as well. According to Honda’s statement, the goal is to be back for the Valencia finale. But the Spaniard is surely more focused on the December 1 test, when he will ride the Gresini team’s Ducati 850 for the first time—his new bike from 2027.

Dixon gets a second chance on the RC213V

The British rider, who races for Honda in the World Superbike Championship, completed both races in Qatar, finishing 16th and 14th and scoring two championship points in Sunday’s race. Portimão will mark his fourth MotoGP appearance, following two outings on a Yamaha in 2021. He knows the Algarve circuit: his best Moto2 result there was sixth in 2023, while he did not race there in Superbike this year after fracturing his wrist in testing in Australia, although he did complete 32 laps in the wet during a January winter test.

Dixon is keeping his feet on the ground. "I know the Honda RC213V a little better now, so we can pick up where we left off last time," he explained. "Of course, on this bike I’ll need to focus on adapting my reference points and racing lines. Our goal remains the same: to get as close as possible to the other Honda riders and keep getting faster in every session."

Luca Marini returns

In the factory garage, Dixon will be reunited with Luca Marini , who missed Sunday’s race in Qatar due to physical problems. The rider from Pesaro admits that the effort in Sepang took its toll: "The strain of racing in Malaysia had a bigger impact than I expected, and I needed this recovery period." He is already looking ahead to saying goodbye to the team: "These three years have not always been easy, but I know that everyone who has been by my side has always given their all."

There are two weekends left in the championship. They will be Marini and Mir’s last with Honda—assuming the Mallorcan is able to make it to the Valencia grid.