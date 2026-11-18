Future Yamaha rider Ai Ogura responds to what people say about his character and admits there’s one aspect of racing he struggles to stomach.

2026 has confirmed that Ai Ogura is more than capable of competing at a high level in MotoGP. After a rookie season in which he had already shown flashes of his talent, he took another step forward in his second year and proved his worth. Of course, there is still plenty of room for improvement, and it’s a shame that he was injured at the Silverstone race when he was among the title contenders. Having to miss Aragon and Misano brought his dream to an end.

He currently sits fifth in the overall standings and can target the fourth place held by Pedro Acosta, who is 15 points ahead of him. Fabio Di Giannantonio is 12 points behind the Japanese rider. The battle between them will also be worth following in the final two Grands Prix of 2026, in Portimao and Valencia. Finishing in the championship’s top five is always a satisfying achievement.

MotoGP, Ogura and his “ice-cold” reputation

The SuperFile Trackhouse rider spoke to the official MotoGP website and shared some interesting insights about himself, also refuting the idea that he is as cold a person as he often seems from the outside: “I’m passionate about motorcycle racing and I put a lot of passion into what I do. I’m not made of ice, as everyone thinks. But I don’t really care how other people see me; I’m comfortable with who I am. On the bike, off the bike, on the track, away from it, I think I’m more or less the same person.”

Ogura also admitted that there is one particular moment as a rider that he really dislikes: “I hate how I feel before race starts. It’s stressful, and I’ll never enjoy that kind of feeling. But if you’re a rider, I understand that you have to deal with it. That stress is also why a good result feels so satisfying afterwards. So it’s a give and take. And it’s one of the main reasons I love racing.”

Was Yamaha the right choice?

In 2026, he fulfilled his dream of winning a MotoGP race, doing so at Assen and experiencing emotions like no other: “Winning in MotoGP means that, at least for that day, you’re the fastest man in the world on two wheels. It’s what everyone chases, what everyone strives for. It’s the best feeling I’ve ever had.”

At the end of the current championship, he will leave the Trackhouse team and join the factory Yamaha team. It is impossible to say today whether signing for the Iwata-based manufacturer was the right move for his career. In 2027, there will be new technical regulations and a new tyre supplier (Pirelli), so it is impossible to predict the competitive order on track. Naturally, it is understandable to have some doubts about Yamaha, especially since the team has little experience with the V4 engine, a factor that could put it at a disadvantage compared with its rivals.