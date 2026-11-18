Over the past five years in MotoGP, Yamaha has struggled to find its way onto the podium. Since Fabio Quartararo won the world title in 2021, the Japanese manufacturer has been going through a difficult spell in the MotoGP World Championship. The rule changes and the new tyre supplier set for 2027 could reshuffle the field. But a certain pessimism is spreading through the Iwata garage...

The 2027 revolution

Yamaha may not be competitive at the start of the new 850cc MotoGP era. Pramac team manager Gino Borsoi sees the new regulations as a great opportunity to close the gap to the competition, but he does not expect immediate progress. Everyone will be starting from scratch, with new bikes for all and Pirelli tyres that will behave differently from the Michelins.

Over the past two years, the Japanese giant has slipped to the bottom of the standings, and even the switch to a V4 engine has failed to deliver positive results. The redesign of the MotoGP prototypes is a wild card for Yamaha, which will need to seize the opportunity. In fact, in 2026 the engineers made almost no updates to the M1 so they could focus more heavily on the 2027 bike.

The evolution of the Yamaha M1

We're still at the beginning," Pramac team director Gino Borsoi told Motorsport.com. "We know that Austria is a major challenge for the engine because of the circuit layout. The performance required there is very demanding. We continue to struggle in this area, but Yamaha is working hard on it." During the official Pirelli test , held at the Red Bull Ring in September, the M1 still appeared to be struggling against the competition. It was clear that there was still work to do, particularly when it came to engine performance. "," Pramac team director Gino Borsoi told Motorsport.com. "."

Borsoi's outlook is not particularly optimistic ahead of the start of next season's MotoGP championship. A minor miracle will be needed over the winter to get back among the front-runners. "We know we're not fast enough yet. I expect us to make a real step forward from the middle of the season, or towards the end."

Winter tests: the real test

The winter tests in February and the opening races will provide the first indication. After years with Ducati, the Italian satellite team has decided to join forces with the Japanese manufacturer. It will bring all its experience to support the development of the new Yamaha M1. However, it is best to proceed cautiously and avoid forming false or premature expectations. "We don't expect to be at the front straight away. But I believe we can reduce the gap over the course of the season," Borsoi concluded.