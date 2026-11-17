Aprilia is preparing its return to the World Superbike Championship by way of Britain. The Noale manufacturer is ready to officially support the PBM team in the British Superbike Championship , and Scott Redding could ride the RSV4 for the first time as early as November 18–20, during a track day at Jerez. Some contractual details still need to be finalized, but the deal has strong backing from MSVR, the series promoter, making it highly likely to go ahead.

Aprilia’s high-profile entry into British Superbike is the first outcome of the new BoP (Balance of Performance) formula, which opens the door to production-based bikes with different displacements and technical configurations. Power will be limited and balanced through torque control. For Aprilia, this is the first step in a project aimed at returning to WorldSBK. However, that can only be discussed from 2030 onward, because until then the regulations will not allow the RSV4 1100 to compete.

Redding and PBM switch bikes

The news comes as a surprise, given that PBM is coming off a season as a leading contender with Ducati: alongside Redding, it finished the British Championship in second place. The British rider is under contract with the team through the end of 2027, and in Jerez he will get his first outing on the new bike.

Ducati has a response ready

The Panigale V4R dominated the scene, repeating the feat with Kyle Ryde to secure the title already celebrated in 2025. The reigning champion will move to Honda Britain, a direct offshoot of HRC, while Redding returns to Aprilia, with which he has already raced in MotoGP. The obvious question is: what about Ducati? Don’t worry—Borgo Panigale is preparing its counter-moves, and one of them, still top secret for now, is shaping up to be particularly sensational. British Superbike is putting together a fascinating 2027 grid, while this period of transfers and changes involving the top teams is already heating up.

Why 2030 is the key date

On July 31, 2026, manufacturers, promoter Liberty and the FIM announced a major change to the technical regulations: from the 2030 season, four-cylinder Superbikes will be allowed to reach 1200 cc, up from the current 1000 cc limit. The rule seems tailor-made for Aprilia, given that the road-going RSV4 has a displacement of 1099 cc and is currently ineligible to race in the World Championship. The long lead time is intended to give all manufacturers time to develop a new project, a process that takes at least two years.

Displacement was one of the reasons behind Aprilia’s departure. The manufacturer left WorldSBK after 2018, by which time the RSV4—the bike that took Max Biaggi to titles in 2010 and 2012 and Sylvain Guintoli to the title in 2014—had grown from 999 to 1077 cc and then to 1099 cc. Noale was never willing to build a special 1000 cc model, the route Ducati took with the Panigale V4R.

British Superbike gets a new look in 2027

The British Championship is the ideal testing ground, as it is overhauling its rules from 2027. A Balance of Performance system, similar to those used in the World Supersport and Sportbike championships, is being introduced alongside a new Mectronik control unit: torque-based engine management will keep every eligible bike within a predetermined performance window. In practice, the most powerful bikes will be brought into line with the least powerful, making engine displacement irrelevant and reducing engine development costs.

For Aprilia, this means it can field the RSV4 without regulatory disadvantages while building up mileage and experience ahead of its return to the world stage. The first verdict will come at Jerez, where Redding will begin to assess how much work lies ahead.