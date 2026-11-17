The Moto2 World Championship may have changed hands under the lights of Lusail. Izan Guevara retired with five laps to go because of a technical problem, his first retirement of the season, and Manuel González took advantage to extend his championship lead to 13.5 points. On the eve of Portimao, the Pramac rider is not giving up, but admits the issue has been around for a while: for the past three race weekends, his bike has been slower than the others on the straights.

An uphill battle from the starting grid

The Mallorcan's Sunday had got off to a bad start even before the race began. A penalty had relegated him to tenth on the grid, forcing him to fight his way through traffic. His start was promising, but his rivals overtook him one by one until the mechanical failure brought his race to an end. González took the chequered flag in sixth place: for the first time since the San Marino Grand Prix, Guevara had handed valuable points to his Madrid-born rival.

The rider himself described the symptoms he experienced during the race: "On Sunday, I could clearly feel that something was wrong. On the exit of Turn 6, when I shifted from first to second gear, the engine hesitated before responding again. Then, with five laps to go, as I downshifted on the approach to Turn 1, the gearbox stopped working properly and I had to retire. Obviously, I’m very disappointed because we deserved a better result, but I don’t want to lose sight of the work we’ve done".

The deficit that began in Malaysia

The problem is not new. After his hat-trick of wins in Austria, Japan and Indonesia, Guevara had already lost ground at Sepang, where he finished fourth because of a lack of speed. "We’ve been struggling with top speed since Malaysia, and also at the previous Grand Prix", he explained. "It’s quite unusual for us, because we’re usually very competitive in this area. The team had already started carefully analysing the data after Sepang and continued its investigation here in Qatar".

The trouble is that no data pointed to a specific culprit, as the rider told Paddock-GP. The impact on track, however, was enormous: "Unfortunately, the engine itself showed no clear signs of malfunction, so there was no obvious solution to try. But this lack of speed had a huge impact on our races. For three consecutive race weekends, we’ve been losing around five kilometres per hour to the other riders, even when slipstreaming". The result, he added, was that he couldn’t defend himself: "I simply couldn’t defend my position or fight with the riders around me, because they could all pass me on the straight. It was extremely frustrating, but I tried to stay calm and focus on doing the best job possible".

Portimao: the title fight is still wide open

The Pramac garage now has only a few days to find an answer: the next round takes place in Portugal from November 20 to 22. With 50 points still up for grabs before the season ends, González’s lead is no foregone conclusion. But if Guevara’s bike cannot recover its lost speed, clawing back 13.5 points in two races will be a major challenge.