The Moto2 grid at Lusail has been reshuffled after qualifying. The Stewards have handed three-place penalties to no fewer than eight riders, including both title contenders: Manuel González and Izan Guevara, who arrive at the Qatar GP separated by just 3.5 points.

The reason for the penalty was the same for everyone: riding too slowly through Turn 1, which ended up obstructing Dani Munoz as he approached at qualifying speed. This is a situation that often occurs in Moto2, when riders slow down in search of the right slipstream, and this time the Stewards decided to penalize everyone equally.

González and Guevara: the battle starts from further back

For the championship leader, the blow is a heavy one. In the afternoon, González had set the second-fastest qualifying time, narrowly missing pole and putting Guevara’s third-row start between himself and his rival, as we reported in Moto2 Qatar: Escrig takes his first pole, but González has reason to smile as Guevara slips to the third row. After the demotion, however, he will start from 13th on the grid.

Guevara also loses ground and will start in 10th place. González therefore still has the grid advantage, but both will have to fight their way through the pack from the very start, in a race where every point could shift the championship balance.

The other penalized riders and a warning for Lunetta

In addition to the two title contenders, the list of penalized riders includes:

Barry Baltus

Ayumu Sasaki

Senna Agius

Zonta van den Goorbergh

Xabi Zurutuza

Adrian Huertas

Luca Lunetta, on the other hand, escaped a grid penalty. The Italian rider got off with a simple warning after being called in for obstructing Joe Roberts at Turn 1 during FP2.

Vietti moves up to the front row alongside Escrig and Holgado

Celestino Vietti has reason to smile. González’s drop down the grid opens the door to the front row: the Italian rider will start third, alongside Dani Holgado and pole-sitter Alex Escrig, who claimed the first pole position of his career—and the first for the Forward chassis.

Vietti will have the chance to fight at the front in the race, while González and Guevara will try to make up ground behind him without losing sight of each other. The Moto2 World Championship could take a decisive turn at Lusail.