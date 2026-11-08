Skip to content
MOTOGPSUPERBIKE MOTOCROSS ROAD RACINGSTORIESDREAMSPAOLO GOZZI COLUMN

Aldeguer apologizes to Bagnaia but defends himself: “I don’t think I made such a crazy move.”

MotoGP
by Paolo Gozzi
pecco
Follow us on Google News
The apologies came immediately, but not the climbdown. Fermin Aldeguer went to the Ducati garage after the Qatar Sprint to apologise to Pecco Bagnaia, but in front of the cameras he defended the overtaking attempt that sent the Piedmontese rider flying. His stance has done nothing to quell the controversy; if anything, some in the paddock argue that the Spaniard should not even have been allowed to start.
Bagnaia has paid a heavy price: fractures to the fourth and fifth metatarsals in his right foot, and his weekend is over, as we reported in Bagnaia injured, Qatar GP over: how the Ducati rider is doing. Aldeguer, returning after missing Australia and Malaysia through injury, was handed a double Long Lap penalty, which he served during the Sprint restart before finishing 11th.

Aldeguer's version

The Gresini rider retraced the moments leading up to the contact, starting with his battle with Pedro Acosta, who had a poor exit from Turn 15. "First of all, I want to apologise to Pecco and the team. I've already been to his garage and tried to explain as clearly as possible what happened. The crash looked spectacular, but I don't think I made such a crazy move, from my point of view". He says the problem was the dirty line: "We know that here in Qatar, when you go off the racing line, it's a bit of a lottery. I wasn't able to brake the bike the way I wanted to".
Aldeguer also denies braking too late: "The problem is that Pecco was taking a much wider line, setting himself up for the corner exit, and I found him right in front of me". Speaking to Spanish TV, he said: "It wasn't even a huge touch, but it's true that I hit his rear wheel and that spectacular crash happened. It turned out better than it could have, and that's the most important thing".

Between self-criticism and excuses

His tone was not always the same. Speaking to Sky Sport, the Spaniard seemed harsher on himself: "Mine was a serious mistake, but unfortunately, this is part of racing too".
On the sporting front, Aldeguer did not change tyres for the restart because he was expecting a penalty, and after serving both Long Laps he still found a pace he was happy with. Asked about the calendar, he said that 44 races a season is definitely too many and that riders should unite to find a solution. Now comes the Lusail feature race: he is looking to bounce back, while the factory Ducati team will have to race without Bagnaia.
-> Follow us on Instagram too: @Corsedimoto

Read also

Márquez Rejects the Accusations, Bezzecchi Avoids Controversy: The Exchange After the ContactMárquez Rejects the Accusations, Bezzecchi Avoids Controversy: The Exchange After the Contact
Bagnaia Fractured, Qatar GP Over: How Is the Ducati Rider?Bagnaia Fractured, Qatar GP Over: How Is the Ducati Rider?
Fermin Aldeguer

byPaolo Gozzi

Continue reading

loading

You might also like

Marc Marquez Bezzecchi Qatar MotoGP
MotoGP

Márquez Rejects the Accusations, Bezzecchi Avoids Controversy: The Exchange After the Contact

bagnaia-crash-qatar
MotoGP

Bagnaia Fractured, Qatar GP Over: How Is the Ducati Rider?

Marc Marquez Bezzecchi MotoGP Qatar
MotoGP

Qatar MotoGP Sprint: Marquez triumphs, but Aprilia is furious over Bezzecchi’s crash. Updated standings

More news

Marc Marquez Bezzecchi Qatar MotoGP

Márquez Rejects the Accusations, Bezzecchi Avoids Controversy: The Exchange After the Contact

MotoGP
bagnaia-crash-qatar

Bagnaia Fractured, Qatar GP Over: How Is the Ducati Rider?

MotoGP
escrig

Moto2 Qatar: Penalty Storm at Lusail as González and Guevara Drop Back, Vietti Soars to the Front Row

Road Racing
irrc

IRRC 2027 calendar revealed: five weekends, ten races and a grand finale at Frohburg

Road Racing
1

Bulega crowns Lecuona: “He’ll be the man to beat in Superbike in 2027.”

Superbike

Popular articles

bagnaia-crash-qatar

Bagnaia Fractured, Qatar GP Over: How Is the Ducati Rider?

MotoGP
marquez-ducati-catena-qatar

“Thank goodness it happened today”: a brief scare for Marquez, Q2 secured and an eye on the rivals

MotoGP
Marc Marquez Bezzecchi MotoGP Qatar

Qatar MotoGP Sprint: Marquez triumphs, but Aprilia is furious over Bezzecchi’s crash. Updated standings

MotoGP
Pecco Bagnaia Qatar GP

Pecco Bagnaia Looks Reborn in Qatar: “I Expected This—Here’s Why”

MotoGP
apertura

Ryan Wedding’s Drug Trafficker Motorcycles Up for Auction: MotoGP Bikes Ridden by Rossi and Marquez Among Them

Stories

Loading