Could Márquez and González clinch the titles in Portimão? What needs to happen: scenarios and Portuguese GP schedule

Portimão lights up the world title battle: the scenarios for Márquez and González, plus the full weekend schedule.

We’re approaching the Portuguese Grand Prix, Marc Márquez’s second match point for the 2026 MotoGP title. Will he clinch the championship in this penultimate round of the season? Much will depend on what Jorge Martin does... And it’s not the only title up for grabs: after what happened in Lusail, Manuel González also has his first chance to secure the Moto2 crown, while keeping an eye on rival Izan Guevara , who is coming off a disastrous technical retirement. There are no surprises in Moto3, where Máximo Quiles has been champion for some time. Who will shine on Portuguese soil? Below is the full GP schedule, including live TV and subscription streaming, with the terrestrial digital broadcast still to be confirmed.

Marc Márquez will be 2026 MotoGP champion if...

Marc Márquez will claim the tenth world title of his career, and his eighth in MotoGP, if he has at least a 37-point advantage over Jorge Martin at the end of the weekend. Ducati’s #93 arrives in Portugal with 431 points, followed by Jorge Martin on 371 (-60) and Marco Bezzecchi on 357 (-74), with 74 points still up for grabs between Portugal and Valencia. He can celebrate the title as early as Saturday after the Sprint if he gains at least 2 points on Martin without losing 12 to Bezzecchi. Here are the key finishing-position scenarios.

Wins the Sprint Race (he wins the title regardless of his rivals’ results)

Finishes 2nd and Martin does not win (3rd or lower)

Finishes 3rd and Martin finishes 5th or lower

Finishes 4th and Martin finishes 6th or lower

Finishes 5th and Martin finishes 7th or lower

Finishes 6th and Martin finishes 8th or lower

Finishes 7th and Martin finishes 9th or outside the points

Finishes 8th and Martin ends up outside the top nine, and therefore scores no points

Only if Márquez finishes the Sprint in 9th place or outside the points will the celebrations be postponed until Sunday. If the 2026 MotoGP title is not decided on Saturday, Márquez will need to score at least 14 points across the weekend (Sprint and main race) to become champion mathematically, even if Martin scores maximum points (37). In general, he simply needs to avoid losing more than 23 points to Martin over the entire Portuguese weekend.

Manuel González will be 2026 Moto2 champion if...

Manuel González can win the 2026 Moto2 title in Portimão if he scores at least 12 more points than Izan Guevara, clinching the championship with one race to spare. Following the dramatic turn of events at the Qatar GP, González leads the standings with 286.5 points, while Guevara has 273, with 50 points still available between the Portuguese round and the season finale in Valencia. The Intact GP Spaniard needs to finish the GP with a lead of at least 25.5 points. Here are the possible combinations:

González wins the race (25 points) and Guevara finishes 3rd or lower (16 points maximum)

Finishes 2nd (20 points) and Guevara finishes 8th or lower (8 points maximum).

Finishes 3rd (16 points) and Guevara finishes 12th or lower (4 points maximum).

Finishes 4th (13 points) and Guevara finishes 15th or outside the points (1 point maximum).

If González finishes 5th or lower (11 points maximum), the title fight will be mathematically decided at the final round in Valencia.

Portuguese GP schedule at Portimão

Friday, November 20

10:00-10:35 Moto3 Free Practice 1

10:50-11:30 Moto2 Free Practice 1

11:45-12:30 MotoGP Free Practice 1

14:15-14:50 Moto3 Practice 1

16:00-17:00 MotoGP Practice



Saturday, November 21

09:40-10:10 Moto3 Practice 2

10:25-10:55 Moto2 Practice 2

11:10-11:40 MotoGP Free Practice 2

11:50-12:05 MotoGP Q1

12:15-12:30 MotoGP Q2

13:45-14:00 Moto3 Q1

14:10-14:25 Moto3 Q2

14:40-14:55 Moto2 Q1

15:05-15:20 Moto2 Q2

16:00 MotoGP Sprint (12 laps)

Sunday, November 22

10:40-10:50 MotoGP Warm-Up

12:15 Moto2 Race (21 laps)

14:00 MotoGP Race (25 laps)

15:30 Moto3 Race (19 laps)