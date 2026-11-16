Marc Marquez’s plan to win his tenth world championship

At the Portuguese Grand Prix, Marc Marquez can be crowned MotoGP world champion once again. Winning the Sprint race would be enough to mathematically secure the 2026 title, regardless of rivals Jorge Martin and Marco Bezzecchi's results. The Ducati rider has a clear plan to claim the tenth world title of his career.

‘MM93’s’ plan

Marc Marquez's preparations continue ahead of the next MotoGP round. The weekend in Portimao will be a historic one for the multiple world champion from Spain, who is on the verge of surpassing Valentino Rossi's nine world titles. After the Qatar GP, the number 93 rider was clear about the mental and physical routine he needs to follow: "Train, eat, sleep".

Almost with the mindset of a warrior, Marquez shared his plan on Instagram. It involves days of training, eating and sleeping until he sets off for the Algarve. "We’re heading to two circuits, especially Portimao (then Valencia, ed.), where conditions can be very challenging: cold, ups and downs. So, yes, we need to take care of all these aspects and simply finish the races".

Waiting for the Portimao weekend

The goal is to reduce the risk of nasty surprises and crashes to almost zero. That is what happened to title rival Jorge Martin, who was injured in Australia, missed Malaysia and arrived in Qatar still far from fully fit. His Aprilia teammate, Marco Bezzecchi , won the full-length races in Indonesia and Qatar, but crashed in both Sprints. The Asian tour was therefore decisive for Marc Marquez, who is now on the verge of being crowned world champion once again. Only the final touch remains: eat, train and sleep... while waiting to hit the track.

Marc Marquez will be champion in Portimao if...

The Cervera phenomenon could celebrate the world title as early as Saturday in Portugal. There are eight possible scenarios for him to become champion.

1st: Champion regardless of Martin's result.

2nd: if Martin finishes third or lower.

3rd: if Martin finishes fifth or lower.

4th: if Martin finishes sixth or lower.

5th: if Martin finishes seventh or lower.

6th: if Martin finishes eighth or lower.

7th: if Martin finishes ninth or lower.

8th: if Martin finishes tenth or lower.