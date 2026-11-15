650RR, unveiled at EICMA 2026, KOVE enters the mid-capacity Supersport segment, one of the most competitive in the market. The first units are expected to arrive at dealerships in initial markets in the third quarter of 2027. A 645 cc inline four-cylinder engine that revs up to 13,000 rpm and a claimed top speed of 260 km/h. With the new, unveiled at EICMA 2026,enters the mid-capacity Supersport segment, one of the most competitive in the market. The first units are expected to arrive at dealerships in initial markets in the third quarter of 2027.

This marks a clear change of direction for the Asian manufacturer. Until now, outside its home market, the KOVE name has been associated mainly with adventure bikes, rallying and competitive off-road riding. The recent 350RR and 450RR had already pointed the way; now the 650RR raises the bar, with a spec sheet clearly inspired by racing and an electronics package that is far from commonplace in its class.

An engine that thrives at high revs

At the heart of the bike is a liquid-cooled four-cylinder engine with dual overhead camshafts and four valves per cylinder. Official figures quote 80 kW, or around 108 hp, at 13,000 rpm, and peak torque of 60 Nm at 11,000 rpm. These numbers say a lot about the engine’s character: its best performance comes as the tachometer approaches the redline.

Its distinctly oversquare internal geometry confirms this: a 67 mm bore and a stroke of just 45.7 mm, with a compression ratio of 12.9:1. Engine management comes via Ride-by-Wire electronic throttle with three selectable modes (Standard, Sport and Custom), complemented by a bidirectional quickshifter for clutchless upshifts and downshifts.

Frame and chassis

The engine is mounted in a twin-spar frame and serves as a stressed member. The rear subframe and swingarm are made of aluminum, a choice intended to keep overall weight in check and provide a solid foundation for sporty riding. The wheelbase measures 1,408 mm, while the suspension is adjustable to tailor the bike’s handling to the rider and intended use, starting with the front fork.

Taking on the segment