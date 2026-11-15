Pecco Bagnaia in Aprilia colors, Pedro Acosta in the official Ducati garage alongside Marc Marquez , and Nicolò Bulega making his first appearance as a full-time rider in the premier class. MotoGP 2027’s first day won’t be behind closed doors: the Circuit Ricardo Tormo has put tickets on sale for the collective test on Tuesday, December 1, with grandstand access costing just 10 euros.

The day comes immediately after the Valencia Grand Prix, scheduled for November 27–29, which will bring the 2026 season—and the 1000cc era—to a close. At Cheste, the next chapter begins straight away, with new bikes and a grid reshaped by the rider market.

Prices and schedule

The bikes will be on track from 10 a.m. to 5 p.m., for seven hours of action. Two ticket options are available:

general admission for 10 euros, valid for the orange and yellow grandstands;

pit grandstand for 15 euros;

free admission for children up to 14 years old, with no ticket required.

The 850s and Pirelli tires

The technical changes are the most significant in recent years. The new MotoGP bikes will drop to 850cc, with reduced aerodynamics and no ride-height devices to lower the bike at the start or on corner exit. Above all, there will be a new sole tire supplier: Pirelli replaces Michelin. For riders and engineers, that means rethinking many of the technical balances they have developed so far, and Valencia will be the first head-to-head test for all manufacturers under the new regulations.

Bulega is one of the most eagerly anticipated names. The Italian rider had already finished ahead of Aleix Espargaro and Lorenzo Savadori in an earlier test of the 850cc MotoGP bikes.

A completely new grid

The rider market has reshuffled almost every garage. Bagnaia, a two-time MotoGP world champion, is ending his long association with Borgo Panigale and beginning a new chapter in Noale alongside Marco Bezzecchi. Ducati’s answer is Acosta, who joins from KTM to partner Marc Marquez on the factory Desmosedici—one of the pairings set to produce the most fireworks in 2027.

KTM is handing its factory RC16s to Alex Marquez and Fabio Di Giannantonio, both of whom made their names on Ducati machinery, while Luca Marini leaves Honda for the Tech3 team. In Tokyo, Fabio Quartararo will wear HRC colors after leaving Yamaha, with Diogo Moreira as his teammate. The Iwata-based manufacturer is starting afresh with Jorge Martin and Ai Ogura, both arriving from Aprilia. Joan Mir, meanwhile, moves to the Gresini team on a Ducati.

There will also be several rookies. Alongside Bulega , David Alonso and Izan Guevara will make their premier-class debuts, as will Dani Holgado and Senna Agius.

First, though, the 2026 season must be brought to a close, with the back-to-back rounds at Portimao (November 21–22) and Valencia seven days later. Then, just 48 hours after the checkered flag, the first 850cc lap times will show who has made the best start to the new era.