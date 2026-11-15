From a gamble to a sure bet in just one season, and now Alberto Surra wants more. The Turin native, the 2026 World Superbike Championship’s top rookie, has set his sights on 2027: putting the Motocorsa team’s Ducati at the top of the independent teams’ standings. He admits that doing so will take more podium finishes. And perhaps something that has eluded him so far: a win.

From skepticism to podiums

When the 22-year-old joined Motocorsa for his debut in production-based racing, not everyone was convinced. In the MotoGP paddock, Surra had made 20 Moto3 starts and ten in Moto2 without making much of an impact. His fortunes changed in 2025 in Supersport, when he was called up to replace injured rider Aldi Mahendra at the Evan Bros team, which was still running Yamaha machinery at the time: he scored several top-five finishes and took third place in Race 1 at Magny-Cours.

The heavier, considerably more powerful Superbike Panigale suited the Piedmontese rider even better. He finished in the top 10 on his World Championship debut at Phillip Island, and during the final quarter of the season he became a regular top-five contender, claiming four third-place finishes between the Cremona Circuit and Estoril. He ended the season with 198 points, eighth place in the World Championship and the title of top rookie.

Mauri: "A fantastic year"

"Alberto made huge progress in his first year in Superbike. We still need to improve in many areas, and there are some tracks where we still have a lot to learn. The tyres and the regulations will both change next year, so there will be plenty of work to do over the winter". Then came the season recap: eighth overall and fourth in the independent riders’ standings. "It really was a fantastic year!". Team and rider had agreed to continue together well in advance. Team manager Lorenzo Mauri , speaking to Speedweek, made no secret of his satisfaction, while already looking ahead to the winter:. Then came the season recap: eighth overall and fourth in the independent riders’ standings. "".

Surra’s goal for 2027

Surra says he is "very happy" with his first season in the class, which he wrapped up with four podiums alongside his team. "It’s vital that we continue together in 2027, and I’m already looking forward to another great season," he explained. But it is his stated target that shows just how high the Turin native is aiming: "I’ve set myself the goal of making Motocorsa the best independent team. It won’t be easy, but it’s not impossible either. We’ll need podiums to do it, and who knows, perhaps a win will come too".

With new tyres and regulations to get to grips with, the winter work will show whether the experience Surra has gained this year will be enough to make him a regular in the top five—and perhaps earn him his first Superbike victory.