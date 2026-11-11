Andrea Iannone Is Far from Finished: The British Superbike Siren Call

Andrea Iannone is still in demand: having put his Bagger World Cup experience behind him, he is now being courted by the British Superbike Championship . It would be a fantastic match: the sport’s most glamorous rider taking on the toughest, purest championship left on the scene.

For Andrea, it would mean embracing the challenge on tricky terrain, because the British tracks are highly distinctive and almost all of them are unfamiliar to him. He would face a pack of rivals who know them like the backs of their hands and would be especially fired up by the prospect of taking on a former MotoGP rider. At first glance, it looks like a daunting prospect, but that is precisely what could make it so appealing to a young man who, after a forced four-year absence, showed the world that he simply cannot live without bikes and racing. At any cost.

A series on the rise

On paper, the British Superbike Championship is a national series, but over the years it has built an outstanding reputation on the international stage, too. For Superbike fans—even here in Italy—who struggle to identify with the Dorna-run World Championship, weakened by an ineffective technical rulebook and dominated by Ducati, BSB is a wonderland where everything has stayed as it was in the golden age of production-based racing. All-out battles, plenty of different winners, and a close bond between riders and fans. BSB has a powerful identity, forged by the passion of ever-packed circuits and an increasingly young crowd. We wrote about it here, after last October’s final round at Brands Hatch. The idea of becoming the icon of a series like this could really appeal to the Andrea Iannone of today.

Who is behind the Iannone-BSB talks?

The discussions are still at an exploratory stage and involve the championship’s top brass. For BSB, welcoming a rider of this calibre would be a major step towards making the series more international. It would be the golden opportunity that the World Championship unfortunately missed, relegating its most high-profile rider to a supporting role, albeit a prestigious one. The British Superbike Championship is run by Motor Sport Vision, a giant in the European motorsport industry. The company, founded by former F1 driver Jonathan Palmer, owns six venues in the UK: Brands Hatch, Donington, Oulton Park, Snetterton, Cadwell Park, and Bedford Aerodrome. Five of them host BSB rounds, with Brands Hatch hosting two, meaning the series is held almost entirely on its promoter’s home turf. The company, which recently also acquired Spain’s Navarra circuit, has 700 employees and annual revenues of around €70 million.

Who and what could Iannone race with in BSB?

Kyle Ryde’s move to Honda Britain, after winning three consecutive titles—one with Yamaha in 2024 and the last two with Ducati (Nitronous team)—has triggered a domino effect that would certainly give MSV plenty of room to offer Andrea Iannone a top-rider deal. In 2027, BSB will introduce a sweeping regulatory overhaul based on BoP (Balance of Performance), a system designed to open the door to bikes with widely differing engine capacities, configurations, and market prices. The system will balance power not by maximum revs, as in the World Championship, but by torque. That promises close racing and a great spectacle: on equal terms, a talent like Iannone, who still has plenty to offer, could be a perfect fit.

Racing thrives on challenges that seem improbable but are all the more fascinating for it. We’ll see if it happens.