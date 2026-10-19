A Weekend at Brands Hatch: Why the British Superbike Championship is the envy of the world

This past weekend marked the conclusion of the British Superbike Championship and the 30th anniversary of the series. What better place to mark the occassion than the iconic Brands Hatch circuit?

The former Grand Prix venue also celebrated its 100-year anniversary, as was evident from the banners lining its entrance avenue, each displaying former motorsport champions from a variety of disciplines: Ayrton Senna, Jackie Stewart, Mike Hailwood and other icons welcomed in the crowds, each with their achievements etched below their black-and-white portraits.

Lining the trackside banking were a number of tents, pop-up chairs and barbecues - the most eager fans had already settled in and claimed their territory for the weekend. Coffee and breakfast stands fired up as stalls selling every imaginable piece of merchandise and racing attire were diligently inspected by young children and leather-clad veterans alike. The introduction of major sponsors like ZYN also appeared to be making their mark, but not in an overly corporatized manner.

The morning birdsong soon gave way to the overtures of rocketting engines on their warm-up flybys. Meanwhile, the sun began its steady ascent from behind the green-gold woodlands to illuminate the circuit's central amphitheater, lifting the autumn dew from the grass. Marshals lined the circuit edge, muttering banter to one another while keeping one eye on the occassional blur of a passing motorcycle. Amidst the steamy clouds of breath and beverage, a row of dancing flags lined the hilltop overlooking the grandstands and pit lane, which now stirred with activity.

As the crowds swelled and photographers, both professional and amateur alike, posted up their stools and mini-ladders to get a better view over the fencing, it was hard to believe that this was not a Grand Prix event - in fact it was technically "only" a national championship - and a practice day at that.

More Than Just Good Racing

Everyone already knows that BSB is famous for its unpredictable, intense racing, but the community atmosphere may not necessarily translate to the TV screen. In contrast with my last live race appearance at the MX of Nations in France , there was no aggressive, tribal atmosphere here, but rather a sense that all the spectactors were present to support the event as a whole. Whether it was the premier class itself or the Sportbike, Superstock or Sidecar categories, fans remained glued to the track and did not treat any one series as inferior to the others.

One word which continually popped up in my discussions with various spectators, team bosses and commentators alike was "accessibility". The main stars of the show would walk and ride scooters among the roving fans with no sense of being swamped or impeded by a chaotic frenzy. They posed for photos with children and invited them for a tour inside the garages. As a first-timer to a BSB event, it was again a refreshing contrast to my previous experience at MotoGP in Silverstone, which was markedly authoritarian in comparison.

Brands Hatch is undoubtedly one of Britain's most beautiful race tracks. The apty named "Woodland Walk" enables spectactors to trace the full length of the circuit in around half an hour, all the while surrounded by natural forestry which teems with birds and insect life like something from a David Attenborough documentary.

However, it is also a vicious beast in many regards. The average speed around here on a Superbike is over 100mph with top speeds reaching as much as 200mph along fast sections such as Hawthorne Hill. One particular moment which highlighted this jeopardy was, when having circled the track and made my way back towards the grandstand area, a red flag was thrown during one of the Supersport qualifying sessions. The tranquil woodlands now took on a more menacing aura as the medical cars sped out of view and into the thick forest. A silence fell upon the place for an eerie few minutes before it was finally announced that the rider involved was back to his feet. After all, it wouldn't be truthful to ignore the fact that many racers have ridden their final laps at Brands Hatch throughout the course of its 100-year history - the red flag was a reminder of the price that they have paid.

The Grand Finale - Ryde Makes History

By the time the main races of the weekend came around, the circuit was in full Grand Prix mode. A menacing dark cloud loomed in the distance and gradually imposed itself on us. As the race began, specks of rain began to fall and the umbrellas of varied colour gave the trackside banking a new, decorative appearance. Before long, it was raining in sheets and the treacherous, undulading course was eventually deemed too dangerous to continue.

To describe this as an anti-climax would be a disservice. Scott Redding, among others, certainly produced the fireworks that we had eagerly anticipated and travelled for. His riding style seemed super-human under such conditions, and there was no moment to relax as Kyle Ryde came under heavy pressure from the chasing pack behind him - eventually hanging on to claim a historic third successive championship by the end of Race 2, and being the first man to win back-to-back titles with different manufacturers. Redding, noble in defeat as he had been valiant in his quest for victory, was visibly dejected but retained a gracious and gentlemanly conduct as he congratulated his rival. Ryde, on the other hand, was a picture of relief and satisfaction.

Overall, it was clear to see why this series has gained such a popular following over the years, and the varied demographics of the audience were certainly an encouraging sign for BSB's future.