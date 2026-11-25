Beating Ducati is the mission of every SBK manufacturer, all of whom were left embarrassed in 2026. Preparations resumed in Andalusia for a 2027 season that promises to be very exciting.

The first of the two days of private Superbike testing is in the books. Alex Lowes was the fastest of them all on the Bimota KB998 Rimini: with a time of 1'39.844, he was the only rider to break the 1'40 barrier. He and his teammate Axel Bassani, who finished sixth (+0.545), only took to the track in the afternoon. The team’s original plan was for them to ride on Thursday, but it decided to bring some of the work forward to today. Test riders Xavi Fores and Florian Marino also took part.

Superbike: Bimota takes the fight to Ducati

In 2026, Bimota was the second-best manufacturer in the WorldSBK championship, but scored just three podiums—all in the opening round at Phillip Island—and suffered heavy defeats at the hands of Ducati. That is nothing to be ashamed of, given that this is only the KB998 Rimini’s second year and there are just two bikes on the grid. However, the goal for 2027 is to raise the level significantly. The Jerez test, the team’s last of 2026, is certainly an opportunity to continue testing the new Michelin tyres and Brembo’s new carbon-ceramic brakes, as well as technical updates expected to make Lowes and Bassani’s bikes more competitive.

Yamaha, Honda and Kawasaki give chase

Andrea Locatelli posted the second-fastest time of the day (+0.189), riding the only Yamaha R1 in Andalusia and completing an impressive 72 laps. The Lombardy-born rider and the Iwata manufacturer are coming off a dismal 2026, and are eager to bounce back. The new Michelin tyres and regulations offer a great opportunity to close the gap to Ducati, but Yamaha itself must also do more to become competitive. Jack Miller, who is still busy with MotoGP, will make his debut at the Valencia test (9–10 December), where the GYTR GRT team’s Gardner-Manzi pairing will also be on track.

The Honda HRC team arrived at Jerez with Jake Dixon and test rider Jonathan Rea, while Somkiat Chantra had to withdraw after undergoing another operation on his right arm . The Briton, fresh from filling in for Joan Mir at two MotoGP rounds, finished third, 292 thousandths of a second behind Alex Lowes. The six-time Superbike world champion, meanwhile, placed fifth (+0.415), also behind Garrett Gerloff’s Kawasaki ZX-10RR. Honda is bringing a new CBR1000RR-R Fireblade to the track, so there is plenty of development work to be done over the winter.

BMW with van der Mark, Ducati with Sam Lowes

BMW is also keen to bounce back after a difficult first year without Toprak Razgatlioglu. Its new weapon is the new M 1000 RR frame , an update expected to make the German bike much easier to ride and more competitive. Michael van der Mark is the only BMW rider at Jerez; we’ll have to wait until the Valencia test to see factory riders Miguel Oliveira and Brad Binder in action, with Binder still preparing for his final MotoGP round with KTM.

As for Ducati, it is represented in Andalusia by the Marc VDS team, with Sam Lowes riding the only Panigale V4 R in attendance. The British rider’s data will be crucial to the work of all the other Ducati riders, starting with Iker Lecuona and Franco Morbidelli of the Aruba.it Ducati factory team.

Supersport: Salvador fastest at Jerez

Alongside the World Superbike teams and riders, several World Supersport squads also took to the track named after the legendary Angel Nieto. Among them was the official Kawasaki team, whose rookie David Salvador was fastest overall with a best time of 1'42.928. He finished 348 thousandths ahead of Jeremy Alcoba, who is replacing 2026 champion Albert Arenas at the AS Yamaha team and is coming off two years with the Kawasaki squad run by Manuel Puccetti. Further back was the other Ninja ZX-6R, ridden by Jaume Masia, another new addition to the Kawasaki WorldSSP Team.

WORLD SUPERBIKE CHAMPIONSHIP, JEREZ TEST: DAY 1 RESULTS AND TIMES