Bimota ’s final test of 2026 will take place in Andalusia, where the team will have several things to try in its bid to become more competitive. The goal is to be able to take on Ducati in 2027.

2027 will bring major changes to the Superbike World Championship, starting with Michelin replacing Pirelli as the tyre supplier. It is essential for every team to rack up as many miles as possible on the new tyres so they are ready for the start of next season. Those who quickly figure out how to use them effectively will have an advantage.

After a 2026 season completely dominated by Ducati, the hope is to see a more competitive SBK, with more riders fighting for the top positions, which were almost always monopolised by Ducati riders last season. Bimota, the year’s second-best manufacturer, scored just three podium finishes, all in the opening round at Phillip Island: two for Axel Bassani and one for Alex Lowes. The aim for 2027 is, of course, to improve.

Superbike, Bimota chasing Ducati: the Jerez test programme

On Wednesday 25 and Thursday 26 November, several Superbike World Championship teams will take part in a test at Jerez to prepare for next year. The Bimota by Kawasaki Racing Team will be there with its full line-up. Regular riders Alex Lowes and Axel Bassani will only take to the track on Thursday, focusing on new technical specifications and components from the development programme, as well as the new Michelin tyres and Brembo carbon-ceramic brakes.

Bimota at full strength for the Jerez test, with its test riders also in attendance

To help assess all the new developments and make the necessary changes ahead of the 2027 technical regulation updates, test riders Xavi Fores and Florian Marino will also be riding at Jerez. They will carry out shakedown sessions and evaluate components and settings today, before continuing on Wednesday. Fores and Marino will then hand over to Lowes and Bassani, who will continue the work on the KB998 Rimini in what will be the Bimota by Kawasaki Racing Team’s final test of 2026. Good weather will be crucial to completing the planned programme.

Team manager Guim Roda shared an important hope for 2027: “We hope the FIM’s new fuel-flow regulations will help balance engine performance for 2027, particularly in relation to Ducati. We will also have to work around other new rules aimed at reducing engine performance in WorldSBK. It is another way of trying to ensure a great spectacle for the fans”. Reducing performance and creating a more evenly matched grid are among the goals of the MotoGP Group (formerly Dorna), which wants to make Superbike more appealing and, in turn, attract greater interest, sponsors and investment.

Jerez test: the SBK teams taking part

Only a few SBK teams will be on track in Andalusia, with some preferring to wait for the Valencia test (9–10 December) to work on track. Andrea Locatelli will be the only Yamaha rider present, joined by his new crew chief, Damiano Evangelisti, who recently worked with Remy Gardner in the GYTR GRT garage. The Valencia test will serve as a shakedown ahead of the unveiling of the full 2027 package, which will take place in Valencia. Jack Miller, currently competing in MotoGP, will make his debut there, while the GYTR GRT pairing of Gardner and Manzi will also be on track.

Bimota: Axel Bassani, Alex Lowes, Xavi Fores, Florian Marino

Kawasaki: Garrett Gerloff

Yamaha: Andrea Locatelli

Honda: Jake Dixon

HRC Test Team: Jonathan Rea

BMW: Michael van der Mark

Marc VDS Ducati: Sam Lowes