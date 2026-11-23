Bagnaia’s replacement put in a solid performance in Portugal, where he competed in the sixth MotoGP Grand Prix of 2026—but his racing year is not over yet.

After filling in for the Gresini team, Iker Lecuona was also given the chance to stand in for the Ducati factory team. At Portimão, he replaced the injured Pecco Bagnaia and joined Marc Márquez , witnessing his compatriot clinch his tenth world title from up close. It was a special experience, and he was eager to make a strong impression aboard the red Desmosedici GP26—and he certainly succeeded.

Portuguese GP: Lecuona’s results

Friday proved quite challenging for the 2026 World Superbike runner-up, particularly because of the two crashes in pre-qualifying. Incidents like those can always dent a rider’s confidence, but he refused to give up. Working with the Ducati team, he found a direction that helped him get through Q1 and into Q2 of qualifying. He ultimately recorded the 12th-fastest time, however, and started from the fourth row of the MotoGP grid at the Algarve International Circuit.

He managed to score a point in the sprint race, finishing ninth—the last points-paying position. In the main race, meanwhile, he finished tenth. A top-10 finish at Portimão was certainly a satisfying result for Lecuona, who, despite racing without any pressure, was still keen to put in a respectable performance.

Iker is smiling, but 2026 isn’t over yet

The Valencian rider is naturally pleased with how his Portuguese Grand Prix went: "I’m really happy with the whole weekend. I’d like to thank Ducati and all the guys, the entire team, for the work they’ve done, especially the extra work on Friday. I’m really happy: the Sprint went well, even though we had a few problems, while I felt very, very good in the race, especially in the second half. I was fast and felt comfortable, so all I can do is thank Ducati and all the guys for their work and for this opportunity. Now we’ll see what happens in the future".

While his MotoGP season should be over for 2026 (Bagnaia has already indicated that he will return in Valencia), the Superbike season is not finished yet. An important test is scheduled for December 9–10 in Valencia, where Lecuona will climb back aboard his Aruba Ducati team Panigale V4 R to try out new developments for 2027—above all, the new Michelin tyres that will replace Pirelli.