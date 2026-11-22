The roar of exhaustion, pain and joy, along with plenty of little symbols: the highlights of Marc Marquez ’s celebration of his 2026 MotoGP title.

The headline captures part of what Marc Marquez’s spectacular MotoGP crown, just clinched at the Portuguese GP , means. Coming back from a 102-point deficit to triumph is the greatest comeback in Grand Prix motorcycle racing history. For Ducati, it is a second consecutive title with #93, who, alongside Bagnaia, is only the second rider of the modern era to achieve back-to-back championships. But there was more to it, as we saw during the celebrations. Let’s look back at the highlights.

The oldest MotoGP world champion

This is no joke: at 33 years, 9 months and 4 days old, he is the oldest champion in the history of the current premier class. Not the oldest overall, though—we have to go back to the 500cc era for that. Let’s take a closer look at the top five in this ranking. Leslie Graham remains out of reach for now, having won the title in 1949 at 37 years and 340 days old, followed in second place by Phil Read, champion in 1974 at 35 years and 208 days. Marc Marquez now sits third in the all-time ranking, overtaking two other greats: Mick Doohan, 1998 500cc world champion at 33 years and 122 days, and Giacomo Agostini, 500cc world champion in 1975 at 33 years and 69 days.

The release of emotion and the dedication: “It’s for you”

We heard him say those words after he shouted in front of a sea of red-clad Marquez fans, dedicating this MotoGP title to them for never giving up hope after 2020, the year that inevitably changed the course of his career. Marc Marquez’s roar was not simply one of joy, but a release—as if he wanted to let out all the exhaustion, frustration and pain, too. We should remember that his right arm is still only at 50% functionality, as his brother Alex explained, repeating the doctors’ words. He has faced physical problems again this year, and at the start of 2026, it would probably have been hard to imagine this ending...

The goat and the 10 steps

After the celebratory video appeared on a giant screen, Marc Marquez made his way over to a set of steps, where two more symbols awaited him. The shadow of a goat accompanied him—GOAT, the English acronym for “Greatest Of All Time.” Then there were the 10 steps, representing the 10 world titles Marc Marquez has won over the course of his career, from 125cc to MotoGP, despite the graphic highlighting only his eight premier-class titles. According to La Vanguardia, Liberty Media had banned the Spaniard from using the number 10, in keeping with the company’s communications strategy, which unfortunately “overlooks” the smaller classes. But the reality was quite different, as the images showed—from the steps to the helmet he wore for the parade lap, which you can see above.

Giacomo Agostini

His Majesty of Grand Prix motorcycle racing, the man with 15 world titles in an incredible career, remains untouchable to this day. Eight of those crowns came in the premier class, then known as the 500cc category—the same number of premier-class titles Marc Marquez has now reached with his 2026 MotoGP championship, moving ahead of Valentino Rossi’s seven. An emotional Agostini himself was given the honor of standing at the top of the steps to present Marc Marquez with the golden helmet, proudly displaying the number 10. Past and present met, showed mutual respect and celebrated together.