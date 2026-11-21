Breaking news on the Portuguese GP’s Saturday schedule: the sprint race, which could decide the 2026 riders’ title, has been brought forward.

MotoGP qualifying in Portugal ended with a fantastic pole position for Marco Bezzecchi, who set a new lap record at the Autodromo Internacional do Algarve, beating Marc Marquez by almost half a second. At the end of Q2, an official announcement was also made regarding the sprint race start time, which has been brought forward by half an hour due to the poor weather forecast (heavy rain). To avoid any safety risks, the race will start at 14:30 (15:30 Italian time) instead of 15:00 (16:00 Italian time).

It’s not just the MotoGP Sprint time that has changed: all afternoon sessions have been brought forward by half an hour, including Moto3 qualifying (13:15 Italian time) and Moto2 qualifying (14:10 Italian time). A sensible decision. Given what happened at Phillip Island, where conditions were unsuitable for the medical helicopter to fly, bringing the track action forward was the right call.

Portuguese GP: Marquez can win his tenth title

A historic moment could unfold this afternoon, with Marquez potentially claiming his tenth world title. The reigning champion has a 60-point lead over Jorge Martin and a 74-point lead over Bezzecchi. In the sprint, he only needs to score 2 points more than Martinator and avoid losing 12 points to Bez to celebrate today. If he wins the race, he won’t need to worry about his rivals’ results—he’ll be champion. Otherwise, here are the combinations that would secure him his tenth MotoGP crown today:

Marquez 2nd, Martin 3rd

Marquez 3rd, Martin 5th

Marquez 4th, Martin 6th

Marquez 5th, Martin 7th

Marquez 6th, Martin 8th

Marquez 7th, Martin 9th

Marquez 8th, Martin outside the points.

Martinator could manage no better than seventh in qualifying, so he’ll start from the third row. He doesn’t seem especially effective at the Autodromo Internacional do Algarve, where the final sector is proving to be a particular problem for him. Based on what we’ve seen so far, Marquez shouldn’t have too much trouble scoring the 2 points he needs over his compatriot.