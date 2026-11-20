Valentino Rossi has been honoured with a tribute in Grand Theft Auto 6, as a car bearing the iconic fluorescent '46' has been found at one of the in-game race tracks.

Having recently published his tell-all biography, "My Story", Valentino Rossi has made headlines for shining a light on some of the key chapters of his racing career - most notably his rivalry with Marc Marquez . Now, the racing icon's legacy appears to know no bounds as he has once again been immortalised with a subtle tribute in the latest Grand Theft Auto video game.

It's hard to remember a more highly anticipated release in the world of entertainment than Grand Theft Auto 6. Thirteen years and two billion dollars in the making, it has widely been considered something of a generational cultural event.

Bank robberies and police chases aside, the latest installation appears to have a more realistic focus on racing when compared with prior titles, featuring a full purpose-built road track as well as a motocross course for players to enjoy.

One player quickly noticed that a certain car at one of the circuits contained an unmistakable image: the fluourescent yellow '46' which has become synonymous with the Italian motorcycle icon, Rossi. Since concluding his two-wheeled career as one of the greatest motorcycle racers ever, Rossi then famously took on a new challenge by immediately transitioning to GT endurance car racing.

The car model is known in-game as the 'Bravadao Buffalo' and is based on a real-world Dodge Charger - a car which made a name for itself as one of the most successful NASCAR competitors of all time. As some have pointed out, the in-game car livery also closely resembles the one used by seven-time NASCAR Cup champion Jimmie Johnson, who raced the number 48 with similar colours at Lowe's.

In a game with this much attention to detail, it seems unlikely that the use of '46' is accidental, instead enabling a single car to conjour memories of two great champions across different motorsport disciplines.

It wouldn't be the first time Rossi has been given a tribute by the developers, Rockstar Games, as a previous bike model in GTA: San Andreas also referenced 'The Doctor'.