The former Suzuki, Yamaha, and Aprilia rider will not continue at the Portimao round: his physical condition is not ideal, so he has decided to stop, and his RC16 will be ridden by KTM test rider.

Maverick Vinales 's 2026 Portuguese Grand Prix is already over. Red Bull KTM Tech3 announced that, following a medical assessment after FP1, the rider decided to withdraw in agreement with the team and KTM.

Tech3 will still have two RC16s on track at Portimao: Vinales's place will be taken by Pol Espargarò, the Mattighofen manufacturer's test rider, who has already stepped in as a substitute in recent years.

MotoGP, Viñales: Left shoulder still not healed

Viñales is deeply disappointed by his early retirement at the Autodromo Internacional do Algarve, but his physical condition is far from optimal: "I’ve worked incredibly hard over the last month to get back to peak fitness and be ready to race again. Unfortunately, this track makes controlling the bike very difficult, and I’ve also been feeling pain in my shoulder. It was a really tough decision—I want to keep pushing, but we decided it’s better to stop."

The left shoulder, injured at the Sachsenring in 2025, has never fully recovered. This has prevented the Spanish rider from reaching his true potential on the bike and from securing a realistic chance of remaining on the grid for 2027. Given this situation, it is hard to argue that KTM made a mistake in deciding not to retain him for 2027. There are too many questions surrounding his full recovery; it is only logical that a manufacturer investing significant capital to be competitive in MotoGP would prefer to entrust its bike to someone who offers greater reliability.