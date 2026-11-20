The weekend gets underway at the Autódromo do Algarve in Portimao: here’s how the first MotoGP free practice session for the Portuguese GP unfolded.

Will Marc Marquez wrap things up, or can the Aprilia riders postpone the MotoGP 2026 title celebrations once again? We’ll find out tomorrow after the Sprint, or on Sunday at the latest after the GP. For now, the weekend has begun with Marco Bezzecchi at the top, followed by Jorge Martin. The two Aprilia riders have therefore kept the Alex and Marc Marquez brothers at bay, at least in this first Friday session. But the afternoon session is the one that matters for taking a solid first step towards qualifying and the races... Below are the report and results from the FP1 session that has just ended.

MotoGP Portuguese GP Free Practice 1

There’s no shortage of speculation about Marc Marquez, who has been enigmatic about his physical condition and the possibility of retiring from racing. Davide Tardozzi, however, was unequivocal when asked by motogp.com: "Will he be on the grid at Buriram in 2027? Absolutely, no problem." As for Bagnaia, there is still hope of having him back for one last race together, in Valencia, after he was ruled out of Portimao. "The doctors said he needs to rest this week. He’ll have another check-up on Monday or Tuesday, and we’ll know more," Tardozzi concluded.

Turning to the track. Augusto Fernandez is standing in for Toprak Razgatlioglu, who is working on his recovery and will also miss the Valencia tests . Alex Marquez has been declared fit after his recent surgery, though he will be checked again after this session. Iker Lecuona is still with Ducati, this time in the factory team in place of Pecco Bagnaia, who is undergoing rehabilitation following his injury in Qatar and the subsequent surgery on his right foot. At the top of the standings for much of the session were the Marquez brothers, until Bezzecchi made his move in the final 15 minutes and held on to the lead through the chequered flag, with Jorge Martin ultimately in second. An Aprilia one-two ahead of Alex and Marc Marquez, as the Ducati-Aprilia battle is already heating up.

The FP1 standings at Portimao