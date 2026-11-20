The Australian rider is nearing the end of his MotoGP career before moving to WorldSBK: Borsoi has revealed what the team will do for the final race weekend in Valencia.

Jack Miller’s future lies in the Superbike World Championship with the Pata Maxus Yamaha team, but before he gets on the R1, he still has two MotoGP rounds to contest. The Australian wants to do his best to bring his twelfth and final year in the premier class of the Motorcycle World Championship to a respectable close.

He spent the 2025–2026 period with the Prima Pramac Yamaha team, struggling quite a bit to achieve good results on an M1 that was not particularly competitive. This season in particular has been extremely challenging, with the historic introduction of the V4 engine on Iwata’s prototype—a decision that has not paid off in terms of performance and was intended to help prepare for 2027.

Miller to bid farewell to MotoGP in Valencia

Jack Miller from MotoGP to Superbike: 2027 is already set in stone

Miller has a strong bond with the Pramac team, having already raced for them on Ducati bikes from 2018 to 2020, so his final Grand Prix in Valencia will be all the more special. Team manager Gino Borsoi, speaking to MotoGP’s official channels, announced that the rider will be able to sport the livery he did not get the chance to race in at Phillip Island, after the main race was cancelled: "It’s our gift to Jack, because after a long MotoGP career, he deserves to bring it to a fitting close. I hope it won’t just be with the livery, but also with a good result. So we’ll unveil the beautiful livery in Valencia... for all his fans and for the team, too. We wish Jack all the best for the future".

At Phillip Island, the Pramac team had been ready to race in a livery featuring Australia’s signature yellow and green colours. They had wanted to give Miller a special gift on that occasion, too; he only found out later and was highly motivated to race in that look. Unfortunately, conditions did not allow the race to go ahead, although he did manage to do a few laps, performing wheelies and stoppies as a tribute to the fans, who were understandably disappointed by the race’s cancellation.

Razgatlioglu will also be in Valencia, but as a spectator

“Jackass” will have the chance to show off his Australian colours again in Valencia, where his Superbike adventure will also begin with the test on December 9–10. Toprak Razgatlioglu will also be at the Ricardo Tormo circuit during the MotoGP Grand Prix weekend. His 2026 season has already come to an end because of a right shoulder injury sustained in Indonesia. It’s a real shame: riding the Yamaha 850 at the MotoGP test on December 1 would have been useful preparation for 2027, but he will have to wait.