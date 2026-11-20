Marc Marquez needs just 14 points to be crowned MotoGP world champion once again. If he wins the Sprint, he will automatically clinch this World Championship; otherwise, he will need to finish two points ahead of Jorge Martin. The priority will be to avoid taking unnecessary risks. Meanwhile, rumors of a possible early retirement continue to swirl.

Marquez one step away from the title

Portimao will host the first genuine match point for the championship. Marquez is staying focused, leaving no room for distractions or exclusive interviews. He needs a weekend without crashes to try to secure a good result... and perhaps the 2026 MotoGP title, without having to wait for the final round in Valencia. "We're super focused, above all on trying to maintain the same intensity, but inevitably I see risks everywhere. Why? Because I have a target in mind: 14 points. That's what I need to score across the two races without relying on anyone else. But obviously, these are two consecutive races, and there's always a risk when you're on a bike. That's what we need to try to manage in every situation within our control".

Portimao, a special circuit

The Algarve circuit holds many memories for Marc Marquez. He claimed his first spectacular victory here in 2010, starting from the pits and taking first place after an epic comeback. Then, after his serious injury in 2020, he returned to racing in Portugal the following year. "We'll see if we can win the championship here. But I'll say it again: the important thing is to finish the race. It doesn't matter if it's Saturday or Sunday, or whether it's here or in Valencia. Here would be better than Valencia, but I need to be patient, control everything within my power, and make sure no detail slips through the cracks".

The risk of injury

In recent days, the reigning MotoGP champion has also tried to minimize the risk of crashes and injuries. "Normally, 10 years ago I used to ride three days a week, then two, and now I only ride one day between races when I have a free weekend. This week, of course, I prioritized minimizing the risks. At home, I used the indoor trainer and rode my bike. It's true that on Sunday I couldn't take it anymore and went out for a ride, just to get some fresh air. But it's also true that you have to minimize the risks as much as possible, because there are two races coming up, and they're not just any two races—they're back-to-back. So if something happens to you in the first one, you'll carry it into the second".

Marc Marquez has changed his approach to racing after difficult years spent dealing with injuries and operations. The 2026 season is a clear example. "In the second half of the championship, I've always tried to anticipate the risks, and I think that has led to fewer crashes or better management of situations. If you think about it, this has been a second half of the season in which I've never had fewer crashes than at any other point in my career".

Retirement rumors

The career of the Cervera phenomenon remains a hot topic of discussion in the MotoGP paddock. A few days ago, Stefan Bradl speculated about the possibility of the star retiring. Marc has neither confirmed nor denied the rumors. He will certainly be on the grid in 2027; after that, his results will shape his future.

His physical condition remains a serious drawback for the number 93 rider, who has had to change his training routine and riding style. "Right now, I'm totally focused on finishing this championship," he said on the first day in Portimao. "That's my main goal. Of course, I still have two years left on my contract with Ducati. But this year has been quite difficult in certain respects, even though I'm still fast... When you're struggling, you enjoy it less. When you're in pain, you enjoy it less... Last year, everything was easier".