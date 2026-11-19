The Spanish rider still doesn't know what he will do in 2027, but he isn't interested in anything outside MotoGP. He has also taken another swipe at KTM.

There is no doubt that 2026 was a deeply disappointing year for Maverick Vinales. He began the season still suffering the effects of the left shoulder injury he sustained at the Sachsenring in 2025, underwent surgery after an early withdrawal from the United States GP, and was never truly back to full fitness after his return. The shoulder problems also forced him to miss four more Grands Prix (Silverstone, Aragon, Misano and Spielberg), and amid all this came his bitter split with KTM, which decided not to retain him for 2027.

Vinales takes another swipe at KTM

The Tech3 rider is in Portimao for the penultimate round of the 2026 MotoGP calendar and confirmed that he still has no ride lined up for next year: "At the moment, there are no offers - reports Speedweek - but of course I'm interested in racing in MotoGP again next year. Right now, I have no interest in doing anything else in another paddock. My sole motivation has always been to become MotoGP world champion. I've put everything else second to that goal".

Vinales takes another jab at KTM: has the signed contract disappeared?

There are no seats available on the 2027 MotoGP grid, so Vinales can only consider another role to stay involved in the premier class. At the Autodromo Internacional do Algarve, he took another swipe at KTM, which, in his view, led him on before dropping him: "Not achieving my main goal is less disappointing to me than the situation with KTM. Since last December, I had taken something for granted, and then this summer I found out through the media that everything was completely different. I had signed a contract, and now it's gone. That's the big disappointment".

After the last few races - the Spaniard adds - my top priority is to recover fully from my shoulder injury. Riding in this condition isn't fun. Then I'll see whether any other opportunities come along". KTM has offered a different account, explaining that no contract had been signed and that everything was conditional on his full physical recovery, as well as his results. Maverick continues to say otherwise, insisting that a contract had been signed , but the decision has already been made: "- the Spaniard adds -".

Will he become a MotoGP test rider?

Racing in a championship other than MotoGP is not something he is considering, as he has reiterated on several occasions. But the only way to remain in the MotoGP world is to become a manufacturer's test rider, allowing him to keep riding prototypes and be ready in case a replacement is needed.

Asked about the possibility of becoming a substitute rider, Vinales said he was open to it: "Of course, that would be an option. I want to race in MotoGP - reports Marca - and I'll find a way to do it. If I were a freelancer, that would be perfect. Maybe I could do it all year, try all the bikes and say, 'Well, I like this one; I'll try to stay there.' But I don't think a manufacturer would let you do that, would they?".