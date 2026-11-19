For Jorge Lorenzo , there is no longer any debate: Marc Marquez is the greatest rider of all time. The five-time world champion said so on the eve of the Portuguese Grand Prix, where the Ducati rider arrives with his second match point for the title.

But in his analysis for MotoGP.com, he also takes a swipe at Aprilia, which he believes wasted its best chance to beat #93.

"By matching Agostini in the premier class with eight world titles, he will become the greatest rider in history. And in terms of technique and ability, I believe he is the greatest of all time". Marquez arrives in Portimao with a 60-point lead over Jorge Martin, with 74 points still up for grabs. The milestone would be historic: an eighth premier-class title would put him level with Giacomo Agostini.

A completely different Marquez

The opinion carries weight because it comes from someone who faced him at his peak. Between 2013 and 2019, the only rider to take the MotoGP world title away from him was Lorenzo himself, in 2015. Since then, Marquez has undergone seven operations on his right arm and shoulder over the past six years, spent the 2024 season with satellite team Gresini before returning to the top with the factory Ducati team, and went under the knife again this year. "What surprised me most is that he is still hungry for victories", said the Mallorcan. "After everything he has been through, it is incredible that he is still at the top".

According to Lorenzo, today's Marquez has above all learned how to manage things. The rider who used to take risks everywhere, on every track and in every condition, has become more mature, intelligent and well-rounded. Less explosive and physically weaker than he was ten years ago, but still extremely difficult for his rivals to beat.

Aprilia's missed opportunity

Marquez's comeback has also claimed victims. Marco Bezzecchi, who at one point in the season held a 102-point lead, arrives in Portugal 74 points behind after scoring just 13 points across four rounds in midsummer. Lorenzo, echoing his former Ducati teammate Andrea Dovizioso, pulls no punches in his assessment: "In general, the two Aprilia riders—and Bezzecchi in particular—threw away a great opportunity to win this title with what I believe was the best bike of the year, the Aprilia. When you are fighting Marc, you know that with his experience and speed, you cannot give him a single chance".

Martin's courage

Lorenzo, however, had words of praise for Martin, the 2024 champion with Pramac, who fractured his wrist at Phillip Island, missed Sepang and gritted his teeth in Qatar to limit the damage. "Incredibly brave", Lorenzo called him. In 2013 at Assen, Lorenzo himself broke his collarbone in practice and returned to the track after surgery. "He has shown how much he is willing to risk his health to win this difficult championship. It is not easy to race injured on these bikes".

According to Lorenzo's calculations, the Saturday Sprint in Portimao could already be enough: Marquez needs to score two more points than Martin to seal the deal and claim his place alongside Agostini.