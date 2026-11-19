Pedro Acosta has begun the countdown with KTM. There are just two more MotoGP weekends on the RC16, then it will be time to climb aboard the Ducati Desmosedici. Expectations are high for the young Spanish talent, but he will have to contend with an extremely challenging teammate: Marc Marquez.

Target: a third world title

The Shark of Mazarrón has a strong enough character to withstand the pressures of racing. He certainly has the makings of a champion. In 2026, he claimed his first MotoGP victory on a bike that was clearly not on a par with the front-runners, right at KTM's home circuit in Austria. After six years together, it is time to say goodbye to the Mattighofen colours and take another step forward, with an assault on the premier-class world title following those he has already won in Moto3 (2021) and Moto2 (2023).

A strong character

His personality is in the spotlight in an interview with the official MotoGP.com website. "I think Pedro as a person is much nicer than Pedro as a rider," Pedro Acosta said. "I believe I'm a very calm person. But it's true that Pedro the rider has a really strong character, and sometimes that means people take things personally... If you give me less than 100%, I'll give you zero; that's when I might turn into a bit of a jerk too. But you have to put yourself in my shoes: I'm still young and I'm still fighting for this kid's dream".

The 22-year-old from Murcia has reached his current level in part thanks to his character. Acosta believes self-confidence is essential for making it to MotoGP, let alone reaching the top and claiming the world crown. "To be a MotoGP rider, you have to believe in yourself, because you go through some really tough times before you get there," the future Ducati rider continued.

The Marquez matchup

Over the past two years, Pedro has achieved far less than his potential would suggest, for various reasons. "When you know you can improve things and it doesn't happen for reasons beyond your control, you get much angrier than in other situations. Because if you give 100% and things don't go as expected, you have a 'why', you have an answer. The problem comes when you can't find an answer and start wondering whether you are the problem, whether it's the bike... or what else it could be?".

To be a MotoGP rider, you really have to believe in yourself and have a strong mindset". Let the show begin. From 2027, he will share a garage with someone every bit as strong-willed as reigning champion Marc Marquez . The showdown promises to be epic, with sparks likely to fly... "". Let the show begin.