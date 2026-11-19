Peter Hickman wasted no time reminding everyone why he arrived in Macau as the favorite. The four-time Grand Prix winner completed the first qualifying session in 2:26.395, earning provisional pole position on the Guia Circuit. Paul Jordan was behind him, followed by Austria’s Julian Trummer, who took third with a last-ditch lap despite making a mistake.

Maurizio Bottalico, the only Italian on the Far East street circuit, got off to an encouraging start with the fifth-fastest time: a podium finish is a realistic target.

For the road racing competitors, Thursday morning finally marked a return to the track after a week spent in southern China taking part in promotional events ahead of the 58th edition of the invitational race. They were greeted by the circuit’s 6.12 kilometers of narrow streets, lined with stone walls and guardrails.

Hickman the only rider under the 2:30 mark

The Zeeco BMW by 8TEN Racing rider had already made his mark in free practice: his 2:29.913 was the only time in the entire field under two minutes and 30 seconds. Two more Britons, Jordan and Phil Crowe, completed the session’s virtual podium.

Just ten minutes after the checkered flag, the first 30-minute qualifying session got underway, with light winds, an air temperature of 21 degrees and the track at 22 degrees. Jordan took advantage of the clear track to set the first benchmark, but by halfway through the session Hickman was already leading with a 2:27.642, ahead of Crowe, Rob Hodson and Jordan. The Briton continued to lower his time in the closing stages, finishing with a 2:26.395.

Maurizio Bottalico lying in wait

The session began at a measured pace for RVS Motorsport. Final adjustments were still being made to the bikes of Trummer and his Italian teammate Maurizio Bottalico, and both were still in the pits at the halfway point. Trummer then found a good lap right at the end, but admitted he had left something on the table.

The grid is still provisional: the second qualifying session, scheduled for Friday the 20th at 07:45 local time, will show whether anyone can get close to Hickman’s benchmark. The Macau GP will take place on Saturday, November 21, with the start at 09:10 local time, or 02:10 overnight in Italy.