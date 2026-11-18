This time, the person contradicting Valentino Rossi is not a Spanish rival, but a rider who admired him for years. Sylvain Guintoli, 2014 World Superbike champion and now a MotoGP commentator, has lost patience with yet another attack by the Doctor on Marc Marquez. And he is not merely urging him to move on: according to the Frenchman, Rossi’s account of the 2015 title showdown does not stand up to scrutiny when you look at the footage.

The autobiography reopens old wounds

Eleven years have passed since Sepang, but the rider from Pesaro has not changed his story. In his 464-page autobiography, Rossi revisits the clash that decided the 2015 title and accuses Marquez of trying to influence a championship in which the Spaniard was no longer in contention. It is a claim the nine-time world champion has been making for more than a decade, and one he repeated during the book’s promotional appearances.

Appearing on the Gas It Out podcast, Guintoli made no secret of his irritation. "There comes a point when you have to move on, doesn’t there?" he said, before adding an ironic jab about the timing of Rossi’s comments: "He was on national TV promoting his new book, so you have to stir things up a little. But really, how many books does he need to sell? I think he’ll be fine". The implication is clear: controversy helps book sales, too.

Phillip Island 2015: Guintoli changes his mind

The most interesting part, however, concerns the facts of the case. Guintoli admits that for a long time he believed Rossi’s version of the 2015 Australian Grand Prix: "I was convinced Marc Marquez was to blame". What changed his mind was a conversation with Neil Hodgson, who suggested he watch the race again more carefully. I was a huge Rossi fan back then, given everything he had achieved. I was convinced, and then I watched it all again. Marc Marquez does nothing to hinder Valentino Rossi.

According to the Frenchman, if anyone got in Rossi’s way that day, it was another rider: "If anyone gets in Rossi’s way, it’s Iannone, all over the place". Marquez won that race ahead of Jorge Lorenzo, with Andrea Iannone in third and Rossi fourth. The result alone does not prove anyone’s intentions, but Guintoli believes the footage disproves the conspiracy theory.

Sepang: the escalation began with words

When they race at Sepang, he redoubles his efforts to attack him because Rossi made him angry," the Frenchman explained. In short, Rossi may have helped spark the clash he still denounces today. In Guintoli’s view, the real mistake came a few days later. On the eve of the Malaysian GP, Rossi publicly accused Marquez of helping Lorenzo, and that verbal attack changed the atmosphere between the two on track. "," the Frenchman explained. In short, Rossi may have helped spark the clash he still denounces today.

The stance carries weight precisely because it comes from a former admirer of the Doctor. It is unlikely to be enough to put an end to a rivalry that, eleven years on, continues to divide the paddock and the fans.