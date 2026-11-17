Helmet, T-shirt, shorts and sneakers. Nothing else. That was how Mick Doohan appeared in front of one of his Honda NSR500s, the two-stroke missile with which he dominated the 500cc class in the 1990s. The five-time world champion, now 61, was filmed warming up the engine at his home in Australia before setting off down the driveway. The video is making the rounds online and taking us back nearly thirty years.

The NSR500 with the number one

This is no ordinary replica. The NSR500 sports the iconic Repsol Honda colors of the 1990s, along with the number-one plate on the front fairing and tail section—the mark of the reigning champion. What really catches the eye, though, is the Australian rider’s outfit: no leather suit, no protection beyond his helmet. "Not many people get the chance to see something like this," comments the person filming the scene.

Few riders in the world could have the same confidence as Doohan on a Grand Prix prototype. But watching him fire up a 500cc two-stroke dressed as if he were heading for a stroll on the beach is still a decidedly extraordinary sight.

Five titles in a row despite his injuries

Doohan forged his legend on the NSR500, winning five consecutive premier-class titles from 1994 to 1998 after overcoming serious leg injuries. His record includes 54 Grand Prix victories. His bid for a sixth consecutive world title ended in 1999, when a crash at Jerez in the season’s third round brought his career to a close. According to Visordown, only Giacomo Agostini has managed to win six titles in a row in the 500cc/MotoGP class. The Australian nevertheless remains his country’s most successful premier-class rider in terms of world titles.

Casey Stoner’s role model

"a dream" to follow in his compatriot’s footsteps. That year, Stoner claimed his second title, four years after winning his first with Ducati, before retiring at the end of 2012. He later explained why he ranks Doohan above everyone else: "Other [multiple 500cc/MotoGP champions] never had to deal with the injuries he suffered. I don’t think anyone else could have achieved what he did". Doohan’s career inspired many Australian riders, starting with Casey Stoner. When he joined Repsol Honda in 2011, the two-time MotoGP champion called it" to follow in his compatriot’s footsteps. That year, Stoner claimed his second title, four years after winning his first with Ducati, before retiring at the end of 2012. He later explained why he ranks Doohan above everyone else: "".

The video comes just weeks after another special moment for Doohan: at this year’s Australian Grand Prix, he was officially presented with his MotoGP Hall of Fame medal. It was a historic edition—the last at Phillip Island before the event moves to Adelaide in 2027. MotoGP will have a new home in Australia, but judging by these images, Doohan has no intention of retiring his passion for the NSR500.